He won the lottery, but due to this mistake he could not collect his prize. The man has been identified as AlexHe was full of emotion when he won $50,000 in the Pick 5 lottery in Maryland, United States.

He “unlucky”He agreed to play after a friend encouraged him to participate, but unfortunately he was unable to collect the prize due to a bug.

The man had Asked the cashier of the establishment to pick the numbers, because actually “I didn’t expect to win anything.” Fortunately for him he was right, but when he wanted to collect it they informed him that he could not collect it.

At one point, Alex thought the bill might be defective, so he decided to go to a nearby casino, where they confirmed it. Who won 50 thousand dollars.

Why couldn’t he collect the prize?

The error is in the place where he wanted to collect. As per lottery rules Maryland suggests that any prize over 600 In this case, the dollars must effectively be collected at lottery headquarters It could not be removed immediately on the site Because it is more than the amount, but he will be able to do so in the lottery.

In the case of people like Alex who won the lottery, but could not collect his prize due to this error, he will be able to collect it from where he won, because the location is not right, but central. Offices If a person wins a prize like Powerball and Mega MillionsYou can get the entire amount in one payment (lump sum) or in payments over a period of 30 years.