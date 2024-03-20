US to tackle spiral of violence in Caribbean country Does not rule out sending forces to Haiti

People march through the Carrefour Feuilles neighborhood, which was deserted due to gang violence, on March 19, 2024, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Ralph Teddy Erol

General, head of the US Southern Command Laura RichardsonThe Caribbean country did not rule out sending forces to Haiti this Tuesday as part of an “international solution” to combat the spiral of violence in the Caribbean country.

“I think an international solution, a solution that includes Haiti’s perspective, is very important. So I don’t think so A US-only solution is where we should go“said the general during an event at the American think tank Atlantic Council in Washington.

President Joe Biden’s administration is “trying to do just that: work on an international solution,” he added.

Asked if American forces could be part of an international solution, Richardson replied: “They may be after all, we won’t rule it out at any point“Considering what’s happening in that country.”

“We are ready if our State Department and Defense Department tell us,” he added.

Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), in a file photo. EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco



Kenya pledged to send police to lead an international security mission overseen by the UNBut it has been suspended until a transitional presidential council is formed, which will lead the country after the resignation of embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Haiti, which was already facing a deep political and security crisis, has been embroiled in a new episode of violence since the beginning of the month, when several gangs that control parts of Port-au-Prince joined forces to attack strategic locations in the capital. .

A severe humanitarian crisis threatens a huge wave of migrants.

According to Richardson, the Southern Command, which covers Latin American countries except Mexico, also has “a wide range of contingency plans” that it is updating to deal with a possible mass evacuation.

“We are always ready for that,” he declared.

A man removes a sheet covering a body in the Passionville neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Odeline Joseph)

Gangs attacked two upper-class neighborhoods in the Haitian capital early Monday morningIn a wave of violence that left At least a dozen dead in surrounding areas.

Armed men have spread terror inside since morning Laboule And ThomasinTwo neighbors of PassionvilleOne of the wealthiest areas of Port-au-Prince, where a bank and gas station have been attacked, said two residents interviewed by the agency. AFP.

Gang members also ransacked several homes, with some residents calling radio stations pleading for immediate police intervention. Despite an increase in gang violence in Port-au-Prince since February 29, those neighborhoods have remained largely quiet.

An agency photographer Ap He found the bodies of at least 12 men strewn beneath Leboul and Thomasin in the streets of Passionville. No photographer AFP He said at least 14 bodies were found on a road in the morning. Two local residents, for their part, said they had seen about 10 bodies in that municipality, but could not specify the circumstances under which they died.

Separately, on Monday, Haiti’s electricity company announced that four substations in the capital and other areas were “destroyed and a total loss.” As a result, much of Port-au-Prince was without power, including the impoverished Site Soleil neighborhood, the community of Croix-des-Bouquets, and one hospital.

The company said the criminals also took documents, cables, adapters, batteries and other equipment.

Caribbean leaders are helping to form a transitional council. The council was supposed to have seven members, all with voting rights, but one Haitian political party rejected the seat it was offered, and others were embroiled in a dispute over who to nominate.

Meanwhile, plans to deploy Kenyan police to help Haiti fight gang violence have been delayed, after the African country signaled it would wait until a transitional council is established.

(With information from AFP)