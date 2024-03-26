Cuban Barber War in Miami: Fires and Arrests

This week in the south of the United States, an arson attack on a newly opened barbershop owned by a Cuban resident in Miami has been in the news, which the local press has described as the “Battle of the Cuban Barbers in Miami”. ”

Security cameras captured two men allegedly responsible for the fire at the Fresh Parrus Barber Shop located on First Avenue and 49th Street in West Hialeah, according to the America Notables television channel.

The premises were completely destroyed by the incident. According to the images, two persons reached the premises and threw incendiary material which started the fire. Officers are investigating the incident and are using the images as part of the investigation.

Using surveillance cameras, Hialeah, Miami police managed to identify the two men responsible for the fire at Fresh Paras Barber Shop. Miguel Reyes Jr., 38, has already been arrested. He is accused of being an accessory to crime. Alberto Gonzalez, 56, is a fugitive from justice. According to surveillance images, he may have been responsible for launching the Molotov cocktail that caused the fire.

Fight between Cuban barbers in Miami ends in arrest and police manhunt

Security images of the premises allowed authorities to reconstruct the events of the fire at the Fresh Parrus Barber Shop.

The recording shows one of the people involved using a key to break the glass of the entrance door. Shortly thereafter, another suspect enters the premises and throws two Molotov cocktails. The fire spread quickly, completely gutting the establishment.

It turns out that one of those involved in the fire, Miguel Reyes, is the owner of another Cuban barber shop located in the city of Hialeah, where Jeriel Esquivel, owner of Fresh Paras Barber Shop, worked for three years before opening his own business.

Apparently, professional jealousy prevailed in this kind of war between Cuban barbers in Miami, which ended in arrests and police charges.