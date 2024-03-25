He proposes issuing work permits to undocumented immigrants to fill vacancies in the United States.

The app originated in the state of Texas and seeks to provide work permits to undocumented people in the United States to fill vacancies. They will favor activities like gardening, manufacturing and services.

Amid continued economic growth in Texas, with thousands of jobs being created monthly, companies face difficulties finding labor.

The state of Texas has 774,000 job openings, however, according to data from the United States Chamber of Commerce, only 80 workers are available for every 100 vacancies.

Nationally, there are 9.5 million vacancies, but there are only 6.6 million unemployed.

Texas immigration reform advocates have proposed a solution to this labor problem. He proposes that the Biden administration issue work permits to people who have been in the country for a long time without documentation.

According to Juan Carlos Cerda, director of the American Business Immigration Coalition Action for Texas, the request is based on the labor contributions these individuals have made during their stay in the United States.

Expansion of democratic laws and initiatives

The Biden administration has already implemented the measure, taking advantage of a humanitarian immigration clause in federal law, with more than 1 million immigrants by 2021.

The initiative seeks to provide job stability to undocumented immigrants who have contributed to the country, giving them the opportunity to legally integrate into the workforce.

At a meeting Friday, North Texas community and business leaders met to address the proposal, which seeks to boost the state’s economy and address worker shortages.

According to data from the New American Economy, North Texas is estimated to have more than half a million undocumented immigrants.

The labor shortage has also affected costs for employers, such as Adam Lampert, who have seen prices rise due to labor shortages.

The director of Cambridge Caregivers, a home health service in Dallas-Fort Worth, attributed the increase in costs to immigration policies, highlighting the need for reform to avoid further impact on the economy.

Rick Ortiz, president of the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, pointed to the existence of numerous vacancies in sectors with a high presence of immigrant workers, such as landscaping, manufacturing and services.

Job growth continues to accelerate in Texas, with an increase of 18,900 jobs in January, increasing the state’s labor base to 14,053,400.

A return of immigration to pre-pandemic levels could offset wage pressures and labor market tightening, according to Dallas Fed economist Pia Orenius.

With an aging workforce and a low birth rate, future labor force growth in the United States is expected to depend largely on immigration.