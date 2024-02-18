He masturbates… and starts a brain hemorrhage

The pandemic and isolation have prompted some singles to enjoy themselves. However, masturbation can lead straight to the hospital, as experienced by M, an unfortunate 51-year-old Japanese man whose case is described in this. Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases. While in the middle of the orgasm, he felt a sharp pain on the left side of his head and had a severe headache for a minute. After several bouts of vomiting, the patient decided to go to the emergency room.

An arterial hematoma that terminates in an aneurysm

CT scan shows cerebral hemorrhage in the left hemisphere, butAngiographyAngiography carried out does not make it possible to trace the origin of the blood. However, the examination reveals little ExpansionExpansion no’ArteryArtery Left carotid artery. Numerous examinations were then carried out, without further results. You have to wait till the 9thE Day for cerebral angiography to show that the carotid artery has converted to dilatation AneurysmAneurysm Associated with (formation of blood bag). StenosisStenosis (arterial occlusion). The hematoma caused by the initial trauma thus results in an arterial dissection, a tear in the arterial wall where blood collects in the intracranial space under impact. pressurepressure the blood

The patient will eventually be treated using spirals (coiling)This involves closing the aneurysm from the inside using a fine coil (coil) through Endovascular access. The patient also stentstent, to divert the blood so that it does not pool back into the sac. He was eventually able to leave the hospital with “an excellent”. PrognosisPrognosis “, according to doctors.

Hypersensitivity: Be careful, fear

” This is the first case of an artery dissection associated with masturbation », testify the authors of the article. In this case it seems to be a sudden increase blood pressureblood pressure During hyperexcitability that causes dissection of the arterial wall. However, doctors report two other cases Aneurysm ruptureAneurysm rupture After masturbation.

In 2016, a 24-year-old girl died suddenly while masturbating in her bathroom. In 2012, a 39-year-old woman was found dead with the handle of an egg beater.anusanus Up to a depth of eleven centimeters (mostly used as a sexual stimulant). A ruptured aneurysm in the left internal carotid artery caused a cranial hemorrhage.

Sex is a particularly risky activity for people with aneurysms (about 2% to 3% of the population). According to a study published in 2011, intense sexual activity increased the risk of a ruptured aneurysm by 4.3% compared to 3.6%. defecatedefecate or 3.5% for soda consumption. However, the most dangerous activity is drinking coffee, which increases the risk by 10.6%.