Ten golden rules for good sleep hygiene

For the authors of this study, sleep disorders should not be taken lightly: they “create significant risk factors for metabolic, cardiovascular and neurological diseases. In addition, numerous studies have established a link between sleep disorders and psychiatric disorders. »

Poor sleep hygiene therefore has consequences not only on sleep quality (insomnia) and wakefulness (drowsiness) but also on performance (work performance) and physical (cardiovascular, metabolic) and mental health (anxiety). , depression). “It is a matter of responding to this public health issue by proposing strategies to promote good sleep hygiene in the general population,” the authors continue.

One of the main principles of sleep hygiene recommended by one of the authors of this study, head of the University Sleep Medicine Department at Bordeaux University Hospital, director of “Sleep” of CNRS and author of “Learn”, Professor Pierre Philippe. To go back to sleep”: “If you teach your body to wake up at the same time every day, your waking hours will be constant, which you can control and which should be 17 hours. This will promote better sleep and sleep continuity. Therefore, it is advisable to go to bed and get up at around the same time every day. “We may have 1 hour variability between weekdays and weekends, but not more. »

He also recommends “waking up at least 17 hours before going to bed. For example: if you wake up at 7 a.m., don’t go to bed before 11 p.m., if you wake up at 8 a.m., not before midnight, etc. »

2 Exposure to light

“Exposure to light during the day and darkness at night improves the quality of sleep and wakefulness,” the study suggests. Therefore, it is advised not to expose yourself to light in the evening and not to plunge into darkness in the morning at the risk of delaying the phase.

3 Avoid caffeine

Administration of caffeine at bedtime disrupts sleep. “No toxic or stimulants 4 hours before bedtime,” advises Professor Philip.

4 Avoid nicotine

“Acute and chronic nicotine administration/smoking disrupts sleep,” the study reads.

5 Avoid alcohol

“Acute use of alcohol before bed reduces sleep time but increases arousal during the second half of the night.”

6 Regular physical activity

“Regular exercise and/or intense exercise produces modest improvements in sleep for individuals with or without sleep problems (…) Current evidence does not support the idea that late evening exercise disrupts sleep. »

7 Limit stress

“Psychosocial stress is associated with increased pre-sleep activation and poorer sleep. Various stress management strategies have been shown to reduce pre-sleep activation and improve sleep.

8 Limit the noise

Nocturnal sounds increase awareness.

9 Reduce time spent in bed

“If we tend to wake up at night, I advise to reduce the time spent in bed: instead of spending 8 hours in bed, spend only 7 hours, this will increase the pressure of sleep,” assures the professor. Homeostatic pressure is a mechanism that helps you sleep. It is conditioned by the duration of awakening. So you should adapt your time spent in bed according to your sleep needs.

10 Use apps to help you

The Canopy app, developed by Professor Philippe’s CNRS team, monitors sleep health in the general population.