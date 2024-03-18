“He Did It By Himself”: Jimmy Butler & Camila Cabello’s Viral Pics!

By Joel Putz | Sports journalist

NBA players are regularly the subject of rumors regarding their relationships with women, and no one embodies this observation better than Jimmy Butler. The Miami superstar was also at the center of a new big buzz following images showing him in the company of singer Camila Cabello.

If there’s one player whose extra-sports relationships have captivated the web for months or years, it’s him Jimmy Butler. Officially single, the Heat superstar nevertheless regularly finds himself at the center of rumours. At the time of the Orlando Bubble, he was credited with having an intimate relationship with journalist Rachel Nichols, the two showing a real closeness during their interactions.

Last season, it was with the famous singer Shakira that the former MIP would have touched according to many people on the web. And apparently, the buckets will be a priority for Latin American singers… The thing to ignite the powder is that they were recently noticed by star Camila Cabello, who came to attend the Miami match by giving him a personalized jersey:

Jimmy Butler sets the web on fire after an exchange with Camila Cabello

Also read

NBA – After loss, Vembanyama’s viral attitude is highlighted: “It’s …

Easy interaction between friends? It’s very possible, but the player’s past leads internet users to suspect something more intimate between the two. So the reactions were most provocative:

He slapped them on the cheek in the same jersey — 🦍BL&ck_Vise🪬🧬🌕🔥🦂♠️🐬🪓 (@nlterrell8) March 7, 2024

He slept with her wearing the same swimsuit

He clearly did it to himself

Jimmy’s relationship history reaches all-time status — 〽️o 😐💭 (@BarnesxROTY) March 7, 2024

Jimmy Butler’s relationship history has reached all-time status

After Rachel Nichols and Shakira in recent months, now Jimmy Butler is in the news along with Camila Cabello. Although we imagine the winger cares about things other than rumors about his love life, with the Heat sitting on eight wins in ten games and the playoffs fast approaching.