Hawked, a new Fortnite-style game

If you’re a fan of Fortnite gameplay and the Uncharted universe, then you’ll love Hawked. Rather than being a simple copy, this game stands out for its unique concept. It is without spending a penny that Hawked invites you to immerse yourself in an exciting treasure hunt that combines adventure and confrontation.

Hawked announces the color

The story invites you to join the ranks of the Renegades on an expedition in search of artifacts on the mysterious X-island. You have to choose between team spirit or lone wolf to embark on a colorful adventure full of action, puzzles and other treasures.

In other words, players will be able to venture alone or in teams of three to engage in combat and avoid traps with the sole objective of finding priceless artifacts. The first team to successfully retrieve the artifacts from the island wins the hunt.

Summary:

“Participate in the ultimate treasure hunt as you adventure and battle through a mysterious world to find an ancient treasure.”

Evolution at all levels

To create a unique universe, Hawked allows character customization. Indeed, evolution is at the heart of shooting games. Players can then create a character that looks like them by choosing clothes, hairstyles and equipment that suit them. Frequent events and updates allow for endless gameplay.

The game is available for free on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox series. Installation is available via MY.GAMES Launcher and Steam.