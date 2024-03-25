Bad news for the game’s release

Zapping Num.life Michelle Saran: “We want this space of freedom”

All eyes are on the release of GTA 6 scheduled for next year. However, it is possible that the game will be released later than planned.

Release later than planned?

Originally scheduled for 2025, the game may be delayed until 2026, according to sources close to the development process. According to Kotaku newspaper, the delay is partly due to the return to the office that Rockstar Games has imposed on its employees who work remotely, a decision that has sparked surprise and frustration among staff. According to reports, the order is intended to ensure the safety and quality of the project, but it has also had the effect of slowing down the game’s development.

Rockstar employees, hired to work remotely, are expressing concern about this office-to-office policy and fear it will worsen an already difficult work culture. This fear is reinforced by memories of previous projects marked by high intensity and pressure. Despite the company’s efforts to improve its work environment and remove toxic aspects of its culture, the road remains fraught with pitfalls.

The potential delay of GTA VI not only raises logistical challenges for Rockstar Games, but also raises questions about the impact of such decisions on employee well-being. Delays can lead to additional periods of really intensive work, increasing stress and tension between teams.