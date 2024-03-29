Have we underestimated the dangers of electronic cigarettes?

We are starting to put some perspective on the potential effects of electronic cigarettes on the body. If she stays, in any case, Much less harmful than traditional cigarettes Due to the absence of combustion, other peripheral effects due to its use are still to be noted. A weakening of the immune system, mainly due to the steam’s action on polynuclear neutrophils, a type of white blood cell.

This time, it is a new study published on March 26 led by Jeannie Rodriguez from the School of Nursing at Emory University (Atlanta, United States) that points to an effect that was not yet known. K Effects of electronic cigarette vapor on children’s health ; And the results are alarming.

Innovative method

To reach this conclusion, the researchers adopted A rather unique method, combining blood tests, saliva analysis and breath measurements. For children aged 4 to 12 living in environments where e-cigarettes are used, the results are concerning. Indeed, these children have a very high metabolism in their bodies. Metabolites are directly linked to various chemical substances in the vapor liquid.

Problems, the metabolites in question are trivial and far-fetched Interferes with essential biological processes For proper functioning of the body. Especially maintaining proper levels of the neurotransmitter, dopamine. The latter is crucial for mood, feelings of pleasure, and activation of the brain’s reward system. It also appears to produce the same substances emitted during vaping Oxidative stress among the youngest.

Oxidative stress is a free radical (“ A fragment obtained by splitting an atom and containing a single, unpaired electron, giving it great chemical reactivity According to Futura Science) and the body’s ability to eliminate them. It can cause fairly extensive cellular damage, associated with Serious chronic illnesses such as diabetes, certain types of cancer or cardiovascular pathology.

In the long term, young, developing organisms such as children may be exposed to these substances Really harmful consequences.

Necessary awareness among parents

There are parents’ reactions to the results of the study Just as alarming as the results. Despite the irrefutable evidence provided by this research, most of it tends to minimize or completely ignore the potential dangers of passive vaping. So there is a clear lack of awareness, which was to be filled by dissemination of study results.

In the discussion groups formed after the results, More than half of the parents questioned Do not perceive passive vapor as a major concern. This reality shows the urgency of the need to strengthen awareness and education actions around this topic. There is a real gap between the perception of risk and the actual risk proven by science, which calls for concrete action by all stakeholders affected by the problem. Public authorities, health professionals, teachers, etc.

would be for ideal development Health education programs Targeted at this theme. The latter should aim to deconstruct misconceptions regarding the safety and relative harms of electronic cigarettes by highlighting the solid evidence we currently have on passive vaping.

The key is always the same: we must equip individuals to bring awareness to reality, however disturbing it may be. Real knowledge. Thus, it is possible to encourage more responsible behavior around steam, Without demonizing him though. The results of the Emory University study are a real call in this direction.

