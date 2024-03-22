Ron DeSantis Reveals Where He Will Send Some Undocumented Immigrants Coming to Florida

Florida is one of the states that has announced some of the strictest policies against undocumented immigrants. Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement a few days ago They will pay particular attention to the possibility of Haitian immigrants coming to the Sun state. Now he has also announced where he plans to send them.





In an interview with Dana Loesch’s podcast, the governor warned Haitians who flee their nation and reach the Florida Keys can be sent to Martha’s Vineyard Island, which belongs to the state of Massachusetts and has about 15,000 inhabitants. It is primarily a whaling port and agricultural community, a unique place that can only be reached by ferry or plane.

According to CNN, The island is only 32 kilometers long, about 16 meters wide. During the festive season it is full of visitors, but the rest of the year it is a quiet place. There are no highways or shopping centers either.

DeSantis said he would take the undocumented there because Massachusetts is considered a sanctuary state for immigrants. According to reports, Some planes have already arrived to transport migrants to the area.

The president explained that when undocumented immigrants arrive in Florida and authorities want to transport them by plane, in this case, they have to get authorization from foreign and federal governments, which complicates the operation. For that reason, it is They just want to remove them from their territory and move them to another part of the United States.

Haiti is experiencing a political crisis. Photo:EFE

Why is DeSantis targeting Haitian immigrants in Florida?

The governor specifically mentioned Haiti because Florida is about 1,370 kilometers from Haiti and has been hit hard by the influx of immigrants. Those fleeing their nation’s conflict arrive by boat in the Sunshine State, where gangs have practically taken over the capital.

Although various aid groups have claimed that millions of people in Haiti are on the brink of famine and need help, DeSantis announced he would deploy more personnel and aircraft to the Florida coast to crack down on illegal immigration.. According to him, they plan to capture them before they reach the beaches so that they can return them to their country.

In that sense, he explained that forty-eight additional National Guards with four helicopters have already been deployed; Thirty-nine Florida Division of Law Enforcement Officers; Thirty additional Florida Highway Patrol officers with planes and drones; and 23 additional Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers with eight vessels. Everything was done with Purpose that the Haitians could not reach Florida.