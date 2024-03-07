Harry Styles, Tyler, The Creator… nail polish trends for men

There were several warning signs. In 2020, Chanel expanded its boy men’s makeup line with black and white polishes for boys. Then they’re Lil Nas X, Marc Jacobs, Post Malone, A$AP rockedbecame bad and Pete Davidson Who have been seen wearing hairspray or fun nail art on their fingertips. Then the launch, two years ago, signed three lines of varnish Harry Styles, Tyler, the Creator And Machine gun Kelly The situation has been confirmed: hand makeup is no longer the prerogative of women.

Harry Styles and Tyler, The Creator head nail polish line

Harry Styles Published under the name Pleasing, there is a collection of vegan and non-binary varnishes with luminescent colors and poetic packaging. Rapper Tyler, The Creator offers nail polish in pastel shades and original designs in his lifestyle brand. Golf Le Fleur. Adorned with drawings of angels, the container closes with beautiful daisy-shaped caps to better match the brand name and the artist’s vision of the offbeat universe. Tyler, The Creator has also just joined forces Pharrell Williams Introducing Le Fleur x Humanrace Green Nail Polish.

Named for pop-punk singer Machine Gun Kelly’s nail polish brand UN/DN LAQR, the aesthetic is distinctly more rock and minimal but just as desirable. The 31-year-old, who usually matches his manicure with his girlfriend, Megan Fox, has come up with vibrant shades with evocative names like “Bad Attitude.”