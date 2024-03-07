Harry Styles, Tyler, The Creator… nail polish trends for men
There were several warning signs. In 2020, Chanel expanded its boy men’s makeup line with black and white polishes for boys. Then they’re Lil Nas X, Marc Jacobs, Post Malone, A$AP rockedbecame bad and Pete Davidson Who have been seen wearing hairspray or fun nail art on their fingertips. Then the launch, two years ago, signed three lines of varnish Harry Styles, Tyler, the Creator And Machine gun Kelly The situation has been confirmed: hand makeup is no longer the prerogative of women.
Harry Styles and Tyler, The Creator head nail polish line
Harry Styles Published under the name Pleasing, there is a collection of vegan and non-binary varnishes with luminescent colors and poetic packaging. Rapper Tyler, The Creator offers nail polish in pastel shades and original designs in his lifestyle brand. Golf Le Fleur. Adorned with drawings of angels, the container closes with beautiful daisy-shaped caps to better match the brand name and the artist’s vision of the offbeat universe. Tyler, The Creator has also just joined forces Pharrell Williams Introducing Le Fleur x Humanrace Green Nail Polish.
Named for pop-punk singer Machine Gun Kelly’s nail polish brand UN/DN LAQR, the aesthetic is distinctly more rock and minimal but just as desirable. The 31-year-old, who usually matches his manicure with his girlfriend, Megan Fox, has come up with vibrant shades with evocative names like “Bad Attitude.”
Le Fleur and Humanrace nail polish, introduced in March 2024.
Kurt Cobain, David Bowie… the nail polish trend for men is not new
However, this isn’t the first time in the history of pop culture that this gender fluid and punk beauty bias has defied conventions. In the 70s, many rock stars like David Bowie or Lou Reed dared to paint their nails, as they liked to borrow clothes from women’s wardrobes. Then we saw actor Johnny Depp take a plunge into the 90s, often opting for black to complement his dark and wild image of Tim Burton’s hero.
We can also add to this list Kurt Cobain, Jared Leto, Jason Momoa, Brad Pitt, Seal, Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith’s Steven Taylor, Kid Cudi and the late Virgil Abloh. All summer nails are decorated with bright colors or decorated with designs. What do all these personalities have in common? A desire to free oneself from gender codes and deconstruct masculinity to make it less toxic and more sexy. And good news, nail polish for men is no longer reserved for the stage or the catwalk. More and more guys are daring to have a manicure in the club or on the street. In the words of Instagram: “there Life is too short for bare nails.”