Free Mobile allows its subscribers to know in less than 30 seconds whether their smartphone avails of VoWiFi, VoLTE and eSIM.

A dedicated official page is updated very regularly which lists the compatibility of the smartphone with the most important technologies.

After launching voice over 4G and WiFi in late 2021 and early 2022 for its €19.99/month plan subscribers, Free Mobile last year extended these two technologies to its Free Series and VP offers.., then to its 2€ package. VoLTE allows you to have faster call setup times, better voice quality and the ability to continue browsing on 4G during the call while VoWiFi allows you to make your calls over a WiFi network, an ideal solution when mobile coverage in buildings is too poor.

It is also useful to specify that he needs to have a compatible smartphone. To find out, Free provides a dedicated page. VoLTE is enabled by default for most phones, although you may need to enable it manually. For VoWiFi, Free invites you to activate the Wi-Fi calls option directly on your smartphone, this can be accessed from the “Cellular data” settings or directly in the call settings. This page also allows you to search for a mobile’s ESIM or HD+ compatibility by brand and context. Data was updated on 18 March.

