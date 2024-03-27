Hamas calls for an end to aid drops, an end to American denials

Hamas calls for an end to humanitarian aid drops in the Gaza Strip. The Islamist movement, the de facto authority in the Palestinian enclave, judges that these operations are dangerous to the population. According to him, 18 people have died accidentally in recent days due to these drops.

It is in an effort to respond to the urgency of catastrophic humanitarian situations that many countries have launched airdrops. Not enough trucks authorized by Israel to enter the Palestinian enclave. And of those who pass through, few can enter the northern part of the enclave, where thousands of Palestinians still live.

The air corridor was opened by Jordan Some obstacles were intended to be removed. But for Hamas, this way of delivering humanitarian aid is dangerous.

This Tuesday, the Islamist movement claimed that 12 people drowned at sea while trying to recover pallets washed ashore. Another six people died in the stampede caused by the airdrops.

Already earlier in the month, five people were killed when a parachute attached to a pallet failed to open and crashed into a residential building.

This Tuesday, Hamas claimed that “ Always warns countries conducting airdrop operations of danger ” After this new death, he asked them to stop this operation and wanted them to bring international pressure to force Israel to open access to the road more widely. The land route is considered the most efficient and safest by people in the humanitarian sector.

The United States This request was answered. The airdrops It’s one of the many ways we provide aid to the Palestinians Gaza Much needed and we will continue to do so “, in all “ Working tirelessly to increase the arrival of humanitarian aid by land “said a spokesman for the White House National Security Council.

