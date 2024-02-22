Complaint in France against UNRWA and “inhumane” life in Gaza

To better understand the latest developments in the conflict between the Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas and Israel, 20 minutes Take stock every evening. Between strong announcements, diplomatic breakthroughs or dramatic outcomes of battles, here are the highlights of the day.

Fact of the day

According to France-Israel Association – Alliance General Koenig, UNRWA is guilty of crimes against humanity and complicity. She filed a complaint on February 9 against the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and its staff for crimes against humanity and complicity.

In this complaint, the association raises “ambivalence” towards the Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas, which UNRWA has been accused of “for several years”. She recalls that several countries, notably the United States, Great Britain, Germany and Japan, have suspended funding of UNRWA after allegations by Israel that 12 of the UN agency, among its 13,000 staff in the Gaza Strip, were allegedly implicated. In a Hamas attack on October 7.

Israel asked the agency’s boss, Frenchman Philippe Lazzarini, to resign after claiming to have discovered one of the tunnels used by Hamas under the agency’s headquarters in Gaza. Philippe Lazzarini replied that the tunnel was 20 meters underground, making it impossible for UNRWA to find such an installation.

Day’s punishment

” What kind of world do we live in when people can’t get food and water, or when people can’t even walk they can’t get care? » »

The director-general of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the “health and humanitarian” situation in the Gaza Strip after more than four months of war was “inhumane”.

“What kind of world do we live in when healthcare workers risk being bombed while doing their job? What kind of world do we live in when hospitals have to close because there’s no more electricity or medicine to save patients, and they’re targeted by the military? ?» he continued. In his eyes, “the health and humanitarian situation in Gaza is inhumane and is constantly deteriorating.”

Number of days

38.3%. According to a barometer from the Israel Democratic Institute (IDI), what the Palestinian Islamist movement in the Gaza Strip considers a “total victory” for the army against Hamas is “very” or “moderately” likely.

According to this Jerusalem Analysis Center study, 55.3% of Israelis consider this victory “unlikely or very unlikely”. Some 6.4% respondents did not comment. “Our goal is simple: victory. Only victory against Hamas will allow us to achieve normalization and regional integration,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant declared on Wednesday.

Today’s trend

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN’s highest court based in The Hague, is this week hearing the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories since 1967, with an unprecedented number of 52 countries called to testify. Most speakers called on Israel to end its occupation after the Six-Day War, but Washington came to the defense of its allies.

“The court should not conclude that Israel is legally bound to withdraw immediately and unconditionally from the occupied territory,” said US State Department legal adviser Richard Wisek.

“Any move toward an Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank and Gaza needs to take into account Israel’s very real security needs,” which was reiterated on October 7, he continued. The hearing comes against a backdrop of mounting international legal pressure on Israel over the war in Gaza.