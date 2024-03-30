Hailee Steinfeld joins Josh Allen on her pregnant sister’s sex reveal

S Hailee Steinfeldrelationship with Josh Allen As she continues to grow, so does her bond with her family.

The actress and NFL star, both 27, made a sweet cameo in her pregnant older sister’s video Nikala Madden‘s sex reveal party. “I’m Josh,” Ellen said in Nickala’s Sunday, March 24, TikTok upload, in which several family members and friends shared on camera what they thought of her and husband’s race. Brayden Maddenwill have another child. “I’m Hailey,” Steinfeld added.

Noting that he is a “mother’s brother,” Allen revealed that he thinks his sister’s baby is “going to be a boy.” Agreeing with the athlete, Steinfeld said, “I have a feeling it’s going to be a boy, too.”

Alan kept things casual at the family gathering, wearing a baby blue polo shirt, gray shorts, baseball cap and flip-flops. Inspired by the party’s theme, Steinfeld wore a pink-and-blue striped button-up shirt over a matching tank, which she paired with jeans and white sneakers.

The couple’s gender prediction was similar to that of Alan’s parents, Joel And Lavon, and his younger siblings, Jason and Nikala. (Allen’s younger sister, McKenna, was not featured in the TikTok post.)

Their suspicions were correct, as Nikala’s Tiktok ended with a clip of her and Brayden releasing pink and blue balloons, with the pink balloons floating away only to release blue balloons.

“Blessed to love another boy 🥹💙,” she wrote in her TikTok caption. “Kashtin is going to be the best big brother ever. We love our boys so much and can’t wait for little brother to arrive in September 🥹.” (Nikla and Braden welcomed their 12-month-old son Kashtin in March 2023.)

@nicalamadden Blessed to love another child 🥹💙 Kashtin is going to be the best big brother ever. We love our boys so much and can’t wait for little brother to arrive in September. 🥹 #BoyMom #OhBoyCrew ♬ Original Sound – Nikala Madden

Allen and Steinfeld’s sex reveal party appearance comes nearly three weeks after Allen revealed he ripped his pants while attending Paris Fashion Week. Hockey Star “I ripped my pants at dinner 🙁🤣,” he gloats Tweeted On 5 March. “I didn’t want to be cheeky… I love Paris 😁.”

The two have been romantically linked since they were spotted hanging out together in New York City in May 2023, shortly after Allen broke up with his girlfriend of eight years. Brittany Williams. After a handful of more dates, a source exclusively said Us weekly in June 2023 that their relationship was “going really well.” “(They) laugh a ton when they’re together (and) are always smiling,” the insider added.

Allen addressed their relationship for the first time when asked about his reaction to seeing published photos of himself and Steinfeld kissing on vacation. “The fact that anyone cares about that still blows my mind,” he told the “Pardon My Tech” podcast in August 2023.

Steinfeld has made several appearances with Allen and his family over the past few months, including shopping with his mother and supporting him at an October 2023 Buffalo Bills game. That same month, she and the quarterback also attended an NHL game between the Buffalo Sabers and the New York Rangers.

Alan’s teammate Dion Dawkins gave some insight into their relationship earlier this month. “Josh is in love. And if his girl is shopping and she’s like, ‘Josh, try this on,’ Josh will say, ‘OK. I’ll try this on,'” he shared while discussing Alan’s ripped pants moment on the March 12 episode. The Up and Addams Show with Kay Addams.