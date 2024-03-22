Gunfire erupts at concert hall in Moscow, killing and wounding

Several armed men in camouflage burst into Cronus City Hall during a rock band performance. Several hundred people were evacuated, while others took shelter on rooftops.

A concert hall fire broke out in the suburbs of Moscow, Russia, following a major shooting, according to Russian news agencies, this Friday, March 22. The video is doing the rounds on social media, in which the crowd is seen in panic. The mayor of Moscow confirmed that there had been deaths. “A terrible tragedy happened today in Crocus City. My condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.”, the mayor said. Orthodox Patriarch Kirill “Prayer for the Peace of the Souls of the Dead”, according to his spokesman, Vladimir Legoida. According to a well-known Italian newspaper La Republica At least 12 people have been killed and 35 injured, according to Russian media.

The facts, the exact nature of which remains to be clarified, took place in Crocus City Hall, a concert hall located in the northwest of the Russian capital. “Unidentified persons opened fire at Crocus City Hall. Evacuation of people is going on., emergency services told public agency TASS. About a hundred people were evacuated from the basement, others took refuge on the roof.

Automatic weapon fire

Ria Novosti agency reported “wounded” then “Automatic Weapon Fire”, citing his reporter on the site. According to this reporter, the men in camouflage clothing burst onto the floor of the room before firing and throwing. “a grenade or incendiary bomb, causing a fire”. “The people in the room lay down on the floor to protect themselves from the firing for 15 to 20 minutes, after which they started coming out. Many managed to get out.Ria Novostina suggested this reporter, according to which “There are wounded, that’s for sure”.

Telegram news channels Baza and Mesh, known to be close to the police, published videos showing large plumes of black smoke and flames billowing from the concert hall building, as well as images of two armed men advancing down the hall. At least one man is seen on the ground near the entrance. Other images show spectators hiding behind seats or evacuating the concert hall.

attacks in the past

Russia has been the target of numerous attacks by Islamist groups in the past, but also of shootings attributed to people without political motives or disaffected. In 2002, Chechen fighters took 912 hostages at the Moscow Theater in Dubrovka to demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from Chechnya. The hostage-taking ended with an attack by special forces, and the death of 130 people, almost all of them suffocated by the gas used by the soldiers.

The attack also comes as Russia has been at war with its Ukrainian neighbor for two years and areas bordering Ukraine have been the target of attacks by anti-Russian Kremlin fighters for several days.