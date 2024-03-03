LIVE – War in Ukraine: Death toll rises to 10 from Russian strike on Odessa

A woman and an eight-month-old baby were found on Sunday in the rubble of a building hit by a Russian drone overnight Friday into Saturday in Odessa, bringing the death toll to ten. Follow the latest information.

Ten deaths The death toll from an attack on a building in Odessa rose to ten after the bodies of a woman and an eight-month-old baby were found in the rubble this Sunday, the region’s governor said. As of this Sunday morning, work to “clean up” the site of the building collapse is still ongoing, emergency services reported. Relief in Odessa During the night from Saturday to Sunday, around a hundred rescuers continued their search to try to pull survivors out of the rubble after a Russian strike on a nine-story building in Odessa, Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klemenko said on Telegram. According to the same source, about ten people were still missing overnight. Air Defence Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday reiterated his call for its Western allies to provide more air defense systems, and more quickly, after Russian attacks that killed at least eleven, including eight in Odessa. One of its main partners, Germany, faces an unexpected crisis after its defense ministry confirmed a “disruption” of exchanges between officials discussing confidential war-related material. In Ukraine, a Russian strike on a nine-story building in the Black Sea port city of Odessa overnight from Friday to Saturday killed eight people, including two children aged three years and four months, according to a regional official. According to emergency services, eight people, including two children, were also injured. “These attacks have no military meaning (…) they are about terror, the aim of which is only to destroy life, to scare,” President Zelensky condemned.

At the same time, three people were killed in Russian bombings in the regions of Kherson, Kharkiv and Zaporizhia, according to authorities. “The delay in supplying Ukraine with weapons, air defense systems to protect our people, unfortunately, leads to such losses. Ukraine does not ask for anything more than what is necessary to protect life”, Zelensky underlined, determined “impossible to understand” The “Internal political games or disputes with (Kiev’s) partner countries that limit (its) defense” Against Russia.

After more than two years of war, the Ukrainian leader is daily urging his Western allies to deliver military aid more quickly, specifically calling for ammunition, more air defense systems and fighter jets.