Against Fnatic, Supa signs 2nd Pentacle this 2024 LEC season

During the showdown with Fnatic, MAD Lions botlaner Supa impressed by landing his second pentacle of the 2024 season. Piloting Xeri, the Spanish athlete dominated opponents, orchestrating a carnage that led his team to victory, thus ensuring further success in this LEC Spring Split. regular season.

Supa’s wondrous pentacle

In a remarkable tour de force, Supa, MAD Lions KOI’s young Spanish botlaner, captivated fans and spectators alike by achieving his second pentacle of the season on Monday evening, this time against Team Fnatic on the final day of the 2024 LEC Spring Split regular season.

The meeting with Fnatic, which took place during the third and final week of the competition, was a highlight for the MAD Lions KOI. From the 17th minute of the game, a team fight in the midlane, brilliantly initiated by Alyoya followed by the coordination of Alvaro and Supa, showed the tactical superiority of the MAD Lions KOI. Already leading 5k gold due to a good laning phase, the team was well positioned to dominate. The start of the fight was extremely tense. Supa takes the first two kills, but loses a lot of health in the process. Thanks to Alvaro’s decisive intervention that allows him to survive longer, Supa kills the third opponent, regains the set and continues the fight. With morale and adrenaline high, Supa continues with the last two kills, thus completing a sensational pentacle.

Apart from individual feats, this team fight, and more so this pentacle, marked a turning point in the match, which allowed the MAD Lions KOI to solidify their dominance and secure the victory. The performance also showed the strength and determination of the team at crucial moments. Finishing the regular season in seventh place with a record of four wins and five losses, the MAD Lions qualified for the KOI playoffs. This achievement promises exciting matches and shows that the Winter Split finalist is a contender not to be underestimated for the rest of the tournament.

The MAD Lions KOI now look forward to the first round of the 2024 LEC Spring Split Playoffs, where Supa and his team will look to capitalize on their momentum and continue their quest for the title. They have a meeting on Sunday March 31 at 8:00 pm where they will face G2 Esports.