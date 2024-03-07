JVTech News This player found an original way to play GTA that no one had thought of before!

You may have spent your best video game moments playing GTA, but it’s certain that you’re not using the same “console” as this budding hacker, who plays on it.

GTA running on the router

To play GTA, you are spoiled for choice. Between home consoles and portable consoles including PC, you can’t stop spending hundreds of hours playing or replaying these legendary titles. We are specifically thinking of GTA 5, which is available on both PS3, PS4 and PS5.

To play GTA Online online, you need an internet connection, so you need an internet box. Are you following me here? What if I told you that you only need a router to play GTA? indeed, This is a new invention from a player who is apparently a fan of DIY, he found a way to launch GTA Vice City on his box.

It sounds crazy, but Here’s the proof in pictures:

Our friend made room at his table to give us the dirtiest cable management yet, but with a very specific objective: Open up the guts of his router and make a whole bunch of connections that are beyond me. We can recognize the presence of an SSD and a multi-port adapter, but for the rest, it’s magic.

So, the game runs very well in terms of menu appearance, save launch page, loading time and of course, the gameplay itself. One can enjoy amazing music from Vice City Radio. As a reminder, the game was unveiled in 2002, and is one of the symbols of the PS2.

But is it better than Doom on the Lawnmower?

If there’s one game that breaks records for presence on the unlikeliest of platforms, it’s Doom! Initially released on PC in 1993, id Software’s game is regularly released on new media, thanks to the ingenuity of developers around the world. Recently, it was an American scientist who, precisely, managed to bring the game to bacteria.

Doom Mania continues, this time, The delayed arrival of Husqvarna brand Automower NERA connected robot lawn mower. Enough to take a well-deserved break between two gardening sessions! This is the original DOOM shareware that will be available on these automatic lawn mowers via an update that will be released next April. 30,000 NERA Automower owners will be able to download the software, to run it on the mower screen, which is normally used to adjust mowing parameters. The presentation video turned out to be funny and unlikely.

This update, as surprising as it is in its proposal, isn’t particularly surprising. indeed, It was announced by Husqvarna last November as part of DreamHack Winter. On this occasion, a tournament was also organized on lawnmowers: Doom LA(W)n Party! Obviously, the reception was warm.