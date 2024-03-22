The program for the third week of the LEC Spring Split 2024

The LEC resumes its activities, with the Spring Split 2024 regular season’s third and final week of matches. This new week promises to be a lucky one for all the teams who want to be at the top of the rankings. G2 Esports and Fnatic lead the way, followed closely by Team Heretics and Team Vitality, while anything remains possible for the rest of the rankings.

A week that promises to be explosive

The 2024 LEC Spring Split promises to be a veritable crescendo of suspense and intensity in the final week of the regular season, marking the end of a fierce battle for playoff qualification and strategic position in the rankings. With three days of competition, teams prepare to make their final effort in this race against time, where each match played on Friday (due to the Grand Final of the Masters Madrid VCT 2024 at Valorant which takes place on Sunday 24 March), Saturday, and Monday, reshapes the competition. can draw

We are entering the crucial stage of the regular season, and as mentioned below, all the matches are of capital importance, capable of significantly influencing the final ranking of the teams and determining their eligibility for the playoffs or place in the ‘TREE’. These matches are pivotal moments that can redefine the stakes of a season. This dynamic makes this final week of competition even more exciting, as each team fights not only for the win, but also for an advantageous position for the rest of the LEC Spring Split.

Focus on ranking

At the top of the list, Fnatic and G2 Esports shine with their exceptional performances, dominating the rankings with the confidence already gained for the playoffs. This assurance, however, does not dampen their thirst for victory, with each team looking to finish the regular season in a strong position. With two playoff spots already filled, this means only 6 are still in play, and there are still 8 who can claim them. Team Heretics and Team Vitality, behind the leading pair, are one step away from validating their ticket for the playoffs this spring segment, making their upcoming matches crucial to seal their fate.

The tension is also palpable for SK Gaming and Team BDS, who must navigate this final weekend carefully to secure their spot. For Karmine Corp and MAD Lions KOI, it’s comeback time, every victory vital to keep their chances of qualification alive. Finally, GiantX and Rogue, although facing significant challenges, are determined to leave the regular season on a positive note. These two teams currently have just one win each and the slightest mistake could prove costly. With the failure of the Winter Split, disease is obviously playing a big role in this Spring Split, and another failure could have dire consequences.

Unmissable matches

These latest meetings weigh the aspirations of the entire segment, making this week a pivotal moment for all the teams involved. This week’s selection of matches highlights key clashes, head to heads that promise exciting and decisive clashes.

Friday 22 March Highlights an important duel that pits Team BDS against Fnatic in a match where the stakes go beyond an easy victory, especially for the Swiss team who need a win to find safety and end the regular season more comfortably. Adam and his team will try to stop the Black and Orange team who are currently on a 3 win streak. This task will certainly not be easy, but it promises to be a really interesting fight. The duel between G2 Esports and SK Gaming also promises to spark, with the reigning champions looking to top the standings while SK aim to create excitement by knocking off the Winter Split winner. Equally crucial is the clash between Vitality and Carmine Corp, with both French teams at a crucial point in their seasons.

Saturday 23 March, the SK Gaming vs Fnatic showdown is the perfect playground for Fnatic to solidify its position at the top of the rankings. But SK Gaming, known for its tenacity, won’t let up, promising a fierce fight for every issue. Furthermore, Carmine Corp vs Team Heretics is a golden opportunity for the French team to show their ability to overcome obstacles and defy expectations, against a Spanish team that is always ready to defend its place among the elite.

Monday 25 March Essentially presents critical issues for all involved teams. Fnatic vs MAD Lions KOI is more than a match, it’s a test of strength for the Spanish team, where the Winter Split finalists get a chance to disrupt the top of the table and reassure themselves by challenging a leader. The G2 vs Vitality duel is equally enthralling, with the French outfit looking to prove they can compete with the best. After all, the matchup between Carmine Corp and BDS is loaded with potential, with each team having a lot to prove in this final stretch of the regular season.

LEC Spring Split Week 3 Schedule

Friday 22 March



5:00 p.m GIANTX snap regular season

5:45 p.m BDS obsessive regular season

6:30 p.m G2 Esports SK Gaming regular season

7:15 p.m MAD Lions KOI Team heretics regular season

At 8:00 p.m. Team spirit Carmine Corp regular season

Saturday 23 March



5:00 p.m SK Gaming obsessive regular season

5:45 p.m Team spirit GIANTX regular season

6:30 p.m BDS MAD Lions KOI regular season

7:15 p.m snap G2 Esports regular season

At 8:00 p.m. Carmine Corp Team heretics regular season

Monday 25 March



5:00 p.m Team heretics GIANTX regular season

5:45 p.m snap SK Gaming regular season

6:30 p.m obsessive MAD Lions KOI regular season

7:15 p.m G2 Esports Team spirit regular season

At 8:00 p.m. Carmine Corp BDS regular season

2024 LEC Regular Season Standings