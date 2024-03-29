GTA 6 victim of new leak, it’s “chaos”.

GTA 6 is a simple game and the expectations for it are high. This is reflected internally, and there seems to be chaos in the studio as well.

Ever since its first trailer was released, the development of GTA 6, the latest installment of the popular Rockstar Games series, has been in the limelight. The game arouses interest that goes beyond simple entertainment. Affects aspects such as corporate culture, data security and the economics of the sector. All eyes are on this mass production. There are even more rumors that its release may be postponed until 2026.

GTA 6 causes anxiety

The Grand Theft Auto series, known for its satire of American society, is one of the most profitable and anticipated franchises in video game history. Its next installment, set in a fictionalized version of Miami, is eagerly anticipated by a global community of fans. The commercial success of the series is undeniable. The previous installment sold more than 195 million units, trailing Minecraft in terms of sales. So, expectations around GTA 6 are immense. Both a player and an investor in Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games.

However, the development of GTA 6 faced major challenges. Recently, a policy was introduced that required employees to work from the office five days a week, breaking the hybrid arrangement adopted by many companies since the pandemic. The decision, prompted by data security concerns following several leaks, including one in 2022, and the early announcement of the game’s trailer, affected the morale of the development team. Remote working, once considered an advantage for development continuity, is now seen as a major security vulnerability.

Lucia, the new heroine of GTA 6 ©Rockstar Games

A complicated job

As Bloomberg explains, video game development is a complex and non-linear business. Combining technical challenges with artistic creativity. GTA 6, involving thousands of people working on various aspects such as meteorological physics, actor performance or bug hunting, perfectly illustrates this complexity. Each team depends on the others, and the slightest setback can cause cascading delays.

A decision to limit remote work may lead to additional delays. Although intended to promote productivity and collaboration in physics. This policy risks reducing staff and complicating coordination between teams spread across different time zones. Despite these obstacles, development of GTA 6 continues. Reflects the tumultuous and often chaotic nature of video game creation. Indeed, a Bloomberg reporter asked someone at Rockstar last summer about the game’s progress, and the answer was one simple word: “chaos”. This highlights the significant challenges developers face in creating a game of such scale, full of unforeseen circumstances…

An exaggeration in delay?

For its part, Take-Two Interactive’s action fell 5.2% due to speculation of a possible delay in the game’s release. The uproar was partly caused by a Kotaku article. It claimed that delays in its development risked pushing the game back to 2026. However, this claim was quickly questioned by sources within the project, as revealed by Insider Gaming. Kotaku subsequently revised its article three days later. suggests that although an early 2025 release was considered at one point, this is no longer the current target. The launch of GTA 6 will be scheduled for 2025, but probably in autumn.

For Insider Gaming, the idea of ​​a delay seems disconnected from reality for those involved with the project. Rockstar Games continues development on schedule. Even with an office-to-office policy in an effort to meet the 2025 release date. As of today, there is no indication that the game’s development has been delayed. As for an early 2025 release, that was never considered. First month of the year. According to still very well informed media.

Finally, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, in his Game On newsletter, pointed out that with 21 months to go before the planned release, it is impossible to predict future events with certainty. In summary, the release of GTA 6 in 2026 is pure speculation for the moment. And everything intrinsically suggests that 2025 is still relevant. But as Bloomberg explains, work on the game is enormous and the number of people on the project is significant, delays are always possible.