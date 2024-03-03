GTA 6: This juicy new information about the video game!

GTA 6 game is the center of attention. Here’s all the latest juicy information on video games!

The GTA 6 video game is not yet released, and yet it is already the center of attention. MCE TV reveals all the latest news on video games!

GTA 6: The most anticipated game of the year

Rockstar Games made a big splash by releasing the trailer of GTA 6. Yes! The popular video game is already setting the internet on fire. It’s not a great first, because this one is Always very popular.

It’s one of those games Best selling in history. One thing is for sure, players are eagerly waiting for the release of GTA 6. So Rockstar is doing everything possible to get to the Games An end to his ambitions.

A lot of information has come out. Actually, the video game should therefore take place in Vice City 2.0. You will see many realistic elements, viz San Andreas Gym. As well as a collaboration with rapper T-Pain.

However, the players have to show patience. Because the release of this new opus may well be postponed… Strauss Zelnick, CEO of distributor Take-Two, announced:

“Rockstar Games is in pursuit of perfection. When we feel we’ve maximized our creativity, it’s time to release the game. So GTA 6 may release in 2025.

GTA 6 will spotlight Jason and Lucia. What a pleasure to know a woman Finally will be in the spotlight. This is a great first, because there has never been a woman with one Such a big role in the game.

GTA 6 file size is expected to be ‘just under 200 GB’. pic.twitter.com/4HuPhDjW4R — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) March 2, 2024

Strict information on video games

Some information on GTA 6 has just surfaced. For example, gigabytes should actually be resized. Oh yes! So it can reach up to 200 GB. on social networks Pay attention to this key detail.

As a reminder, the size of GTA 5 is required 90 GB download. But as you may have noticed, it never exceeds 200 GB. As long as you add interesting mods.

Yes but there you go, this storage size is not surprising. Our colleagues at “Fandomwire” add that PS5 and Xbox Series S/X their own methods.

This “Allowing players more SSD space, so there’s always hope. Games like Modern Warfare 3 can hold up to 240GB+ on a typical PS5 console. »

“It is possible that its size will be justified over the years. After all, you cannot have a large landscape open to free will while blocking it and limiting its physical size. »

So you understand, GTA 6 is a game So constantly evolving. Rockstar Games continues to put everything in place to surprise you.

For example, there should also be plenty Lateral search. As well as quality mini-games, which will have very difficult mechanics. Once again. Rockstar Games isn’t resting on its laurels.

So other details are awaited with great impatience.