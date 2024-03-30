Do you know the alternate ending of this mission on RDR2?

Since 2018, Red Dead Redemption II continues on its way and many fans continue to analyze the various missions of the game. In the bounty hunters side quest, an alternate ending exists. The bounty hunt in question belongs to Mark Johnson.

Bounty hunter Mark Johnson

Before talking about the alternate ending of this mission, it’s important to recall that context Bounty hunting. Before Red Dead Redemption II, Mark Johnson There was a thief the train And no Diligence Searched throughoutAmerican West. He stopped the robbery to go into hiding with his wife and son.

in Red Dead Redemption IIIt is still sought after and has a bounty table Rhodes Wanted poster for Mark Johnson. Once the bounty is launched, the player sets out to meet Siltwater StrandA person who helps Mark Johnson to teach his son, Billyriding a horse Sylwater Strand It will tell the player where to find it. Once we find it, Mark Johnson Asks to say goodbye to his family.

During the trip back Rhodes, Mark Johnson gets rid of his bond and the bandits come and threaten the player and demand his release. The player neutralizes and delivers them Mark Johnson in the office of Sheriff of Rhodes.

Bounty alternate ending

While it is possible to explore the alternate ending of bounty hunting Mark Johnson Goes to the player. by killing his wife Mark Johnson In front of his son, he surrenders, but when he gets there he is angry with you Sheriff. Next day you can go see Mark Johnson in his cell to talk to him. Arthur Morgan Apologizes, but the guilty man continues to mourn his wife’s death and still harbors the same hatred towards her. Arthur.

Returned after a week RhodesYou will get it Mark Johnson He will be hanged for his crimes. You have a chance to save him by eliminating all the bounty hunters present during his execution. in the end, Mark Johnson will speak to you and declare” Now take care of this boy, and leave » When talking about it son.

This article is now finished. We hope you enjoyed it and that it taught you about the existence of this alternate ending Bounty hunting No Mark Johnson. Let’s meet again soon for a new file” What was planned…“

