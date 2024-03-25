Rockstar faces difficulties and may take this radical decision

It is one of the most anticipated games with millions of players eager to play it Discover the next opus of the franchise Grand Theft Auto. when GTA 6 The American publisher and developer is scheduled to release in early 2025 Rockstar Games faces difficulties. To the extent that The company is considering taking this revolutionary decision.

After ten years of waiting, GTA 6 is getting even more obvious

After many years of waiting, it was finally December Rockstar decided to share the first trailer of its game with millions of fans GTA 6. The trailer that gamers have been waiting for for over ten years has set the web on fire. In fact, less than 40 hours after putting it online, The first images of the game have already collected more than 100 million views.

GTA 6 So is the highly anticipated sequel GTA 5 Released in 2013. Rockstar Games is hard at work on this episode which will take place in Vice City, a fictionalized version of the city of Miami. If the publisher announced that The game should land on the PS5 and Xbox series in 2025And this is still planned internally, it seems According to site sources KotakuThat the studio is facing difficulties and will consider postponing its release GTA 6.

Rockstar Forced To Postpone GTA 6 Release?

Last February, after the leak, Rockstar ordered its employees to return to work in the office five days a week starting in April. A rational decision with the aim of completing game development and above all limiting security vulnerabilities. This decision was not well received by the Employees who say they are intimidated by the pace of work And it will be A source of stress and anxiety to move out GTA 6 within the planned time frame.

According to anonymous sources KotakuInternally, it is whispered that GTA 6 Already started falling behind And this is why Rockstar insists its teams will be back in the office from April 19. Leaders are worried about missing the 2025 firing window.

For now, Rockstar is still aiming for a spring 2025 release but given the difficulties the company is facing, sources are not sure if the set objective will be achieved. If rumors are to be believed, An exit in the fall of 2025 would be more plausible, or a postponement to 2026 would be considered as a backup plan..

Apparently, at the time of writing this article, Rockstar has not commented on this information. officially, GTA 6 Still to be released in 2025. And to continue with the bad news, Here’s what we learned this week that might annoy PS5 and PS5 Pro players.