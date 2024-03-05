GTA 6: These clues to the futuristic map present in the video game!

Everyone is wondering about the map in GTA 6, some details about it were revealed in the trailer of the game.

Are you looking forward to GTA 6? ? So you still have to be patient. Meanwhile, on the web, many people are wondering about the cards coming into the game. And some links Also seen in the trailer of the game. MCE TV tells you everything.

GTA 6: Details on cards released

In 2026, GTA 6 game will be marketed internationally. Meanwhile, rumors about the franchise are rife. Especially on future cards!

The first trailer also puts them in the spotlight. Thus, Internet users quickly realized that the first part should be arranged in Leonidas, A fictional place that reportedly represents Florida Skida Sports.

If you like urban environment, you will love it New salvo from GTA. So, you will get a chance to shine in the vice city equivalent of Miami.

There, everything will be allowed to mark the history of the city forever. On this topic, there was also Numerous leaks on social networks.

Indeed, many details related to the cards are worthy of unleashing passion on Twitter. Indeed, some Twitter users confirmed that Florida will have three major poles.

Vice City, the most important. Also Port Gellhorn, an industrial town. Who is, without forgetting Homestead A charming little town in the south.

Some of these places are also mentioned In the GTA 6 trailer. And that’s not all!

Thousands of gamers are currently studying Location of some airports. In parallel one will be primary and the other secondary.

Gamers in search of everything

In any case in GTA, maps are always presented as Islands scattered here and there. in Vice City, there are two large islands. But minors, without forgetting it Leaf links.

In GTA 6, There may be many more. On various forums, Speculations are flying from all sides.

Some imagine the existence of a large lake within the main city. Others hope to include wetlands located to the south. His biggest dream? Fight it With alligators or even sharks!

While waiting for the release of GTA 6, a TikToker is making quite a fuss. His name? Lawrence Sullivan aka Florida Joker. In his eyes, the game’s creators owe him several million dollars For very specific reasons.

“You may have seen this character in GTA 6,” He told his community. ” You know they created a character with facial tattoos. Do you know who they took inspiration from? From me! Florida Joker, just look at me, you know what I’m talking about.

Quick, the main guy is also relevant Sent a short message Rockstar Games : “GTA, we need to talk. You took my image, you took my life. Everyone tells me that I’m hallucinating, that I’m not the Joker from GTA 6, but look: there I am, and there I am! As of today, he is seeking either compensation Financial or likely to participate in the next scenario of GTA 6. to continue…