GTA 6 a “positive” release for the industry, according to Ubisoft CEO

on occasion In Ubisoft’s quarterly report, Yves Guillemot, CEO of Morbihan Studios, was asked about his thoughts on the planned release of their catalog after the official announcement of GTA6. He expressed his opinion about the GTA 6 release window and its impact on the video game industry.

Exit “closer to our fiscal year 2026,” according to Yves Guillemot

Since the announcement and release of the GTA6 trailer, many theories have been put forward on social networks. Publication date A definitive game from Star Generation. In fact, just information Officer A talk by Rockstar on the subject is the year of the latter’s publication, Announced for 2025.

Many people are hoping for the release of the game before the end FY 2025or before the end of the month Kuch In the same year. Indeed, Take-Two announced in May 2023 to predict a turnover of 8 billion dollars for the financial year 2025, suggesting the release of GTA6 during this period. However, Yves Guillemot is not entirely of this opinion.

Indeed, Ubisoft’s CEO has been expecting the game since the beginning of the month of AprilSaid the studio plans to be “closer to us” for GTA 6’s release FY 2026 than 2025”. Remember that the tax year starts in April and ends at the end of March of the following year. So FY 2026 will take place between April 2025 and March 2026, which would mean that the title will be released in between. April And December. So we’ll have to wait a little longer to enjoy the game as per Ubisoft’s prediction.

“What we have observed in the past is that whenever a big title like GTA comes out, more and more people come back to our industry, which helps sell other games. We noticed that. We are aware of this, and are planning things around the launch of this game, even if we don’t know when it will see the light of day. We anticipate the release to be closer to our fiscal year 2026 than 2025. We have already noted that in general, such a release is very positive for the market, and we have done well around the arrival of GTA 5 and GTA Online. Every time, we are able to generate very good turnover and profit with the games we launch. » Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft.

The release of GTA 6 can boost gaming sales for the entire industry

During this speech, Yves Guillemot also gave his opinion effect No GTA 6 release On sale to the video game industry and other studios. According to the latter, the release of the upcoming GTA “ Positive » For industry.

Indeed, it explains that they were able to see that the release of a big title like GTA had an impact. Bring back casual players In the market, and so on To help with sales Other games. Ubisoft would thus have had the opportunity to see its sales increase around the release of GTA 5 and GTA Online in the past.

Ubisoft therefore seems to align its release schedule around the GTA 6 launch window. However, most studios avoid planning their major production releases during busy periods, so as not to saturate the schedule. And to see Their sales decline. However, considering that the publication of the title can really Attract new players Towards video games, we can understand the studio’s strategy.

One thing is for sure, millions of players are waiting for GTA’s next opus, and if you don’t want to miss any news on Star Firm’s next title, stay tuned!

