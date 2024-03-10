GTA 6: The famous video game from Rockstar Games will be released earlier than expected?

This is the question that bothers gamers… Could Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 video game release earlier than expected?

The famous GTA 6 is eagerly awaited. But the question arises, will the popular video game from Rockstar Games release earlier than expected? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

An eagerly awaited game

Some are waiting for Season 2 of Squid Game Impatience, another demand Immediate release of GTA 6. Yes! Ever since RockStar Games revealed the trailer, gamers have been getting impatient.

The famous video game, which is the best-selling in history, is already setting the internet on fire. So players are eagerly waiting for the release of GTA 6. Rockstar Games Don’t want to disappoint them.

All the details of the video game should be perfect. Find out how the adventures with Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 should take place in Vice City 2.0. So this will be an opportunity to see San Andreas Gymand a collaboration with rapper T-Pain.

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of distributor Take-Two, explained that the release of GTA 6 It will take time. “Rockstar Games is in pursuit of perfection. When we feel we’ve maximized our creativity, it’s time to release the game.

According to rumors, GTA 6 So should release in 2025. But the legendary studio has published a new job offer that is confusing… it suggests that the game May release earlier than expected…

GTA 6 release approaching?

The first GTA 6 soundtrack was a hit. In fact, she recorded 180 million views. According to rumors, the game should be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S earlier than expected. Internet users are watching!

They saw a job offer Lincoln Premises, UK Rockstar Games is looking for ” Talented translation testers for GTA 6. Those who are passionate about translating languages ​​and games “

A fixed-term contract offer lasting up to 12 months is required Translation into Russian. So the goal is ” To do QA translation in GTA 6. To ensure the quality of the final product is as high as possible “

So you understand, Rockstar is looking for translators for GTA 6 for a period of one year. That’s a good sign! This suggests that the game will be released in early 2025. Or at least, meanwhile First or second quarter 2025.

Know that there will be Change in gig size. She So can reach up to 200 GB. Our colleagues at “Fandomwire” also explain that the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X have their own methods.

this ” Allow GTA 6 players more SSD space, so there’s always hope. Games like Modern Warfare 3 can hold up to 240GB+ on a typical PS5 console. »

“It is possible that its size will be justified over the years. After all, you cannot have a large landscape open to free will while blocking it and limiting its physical size. »

So, GTA 6 game is constantly evolving. This is what excites more and more Curiosity of gamersWho are very eager to play it in front of their console.