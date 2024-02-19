Fortnite: A player finds an issue that causes vehicles to fly!

Just search in Fortnite! A player has just discovered a strange problem that causes vehicles to fly

A Fortnite player discovered a strange element in the Fortnite game… He shares an issue that causes vehicles to fly around the map! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Fortnite: The Top Trending Game

Years go by and Fortnite remains Always in trend. And for good reason! Epic Games works very hard to captivate its players. Eric Williamson is very proud of it. It’s nice to see that his Work pays off.

It states thus: “ We are glad that the players are enjoying the game and having a good time. The Fortnite team is looking to improve everything across the board“

Before continuing: ” Whether it’s improving performance, creating content or updating existing game assets, we’re always looking to improve the experience.“

If Fortnite game is such a hit, it is because of the scenery and The graphics are amazing. But that’s not all! Because Epic Games also depends on quality collaboration. For example, there are more and more new skins.

Some music comes from crossovers, such as with Eminem, Ariana Grande or Aya Nakamura. In addition! There are also collaborations with big films like Spider-Man, Star Wars, Family Guy.

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, there might be Crossover with one piece. But in the meantime, players are exploring the game as they please… One of them noticed a disturbing detail, which allows vehicles to fly!

Slurp barrel blew up our car!

by u/HoarthYT in FortNiteBR

A special element that makes vehicles fly

Fortnite player found the problem Video games are a lot of fun. Indeed, it has the potential to launch vehicles all over the map. It’s incredible!

This results from the speed at which the collision occurs. The player was quick to share the bug in the video above on Reddit. This is a chance to see Hoarth cars driving through the barrels scattered across the Battle Royale map.

Then suddenly, he sends Car flying in the air. He turns suddenly. Enough to impress other Fortnite players. To successfully steal a car in the game, you must find the slurp barrel during the match.

Then you have to damage it to make it lighter. or about 40%. And that’s not all! Because you also have to pour a can of petrol on the vehicle near the slurp barrel. Be sure to run until the gas disappears from the ceiling.

Then drive at full speed on the barrel Trigger this funny error. Within seconds your car will fly straight up in the air. So this is something new Which surprises the players From Fortnite.

Clearly, this game is full of mysteries, which are fans Discover slowly. This is another success for Epic Games!