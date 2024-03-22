GTA 6 Strip Club gameplay footage appears online

Without a doubt, the arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI It will be the biggest video game release of the last decade, at least since then GTA V.

After months of rumors and leaks, Rockstar Games has finally released the first official trailer GTA VI in December 2023, and it did not disappoint. The GTA VI The trailer uploaded to Rockstar Games’ YouTube channel has broken records, and at the time of writing, it has garnered over 181 million views in just three months. However, growth in this figure has naturally declined in recent weeks.

Before the official trailer was released, the developer’s alleged son leaked gameplay footage GTA VI Which, of course, didn’t sit well with Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive. Hopefully, despite the son’s distaste, this father is still employed by Rockstar Games and if that’s the case, I’m sure he’ll be more careful when leaving sensitive data behind. Speaking of which, yet another leak is taking to social media and this time it involves a strip club. GTA VI Locations, back to Vice City.

Please keep in mind that by the time you read this article, the GTA VI The strip club footage in question may have been removed from Dead__Light69’s Twitter account.

It’s also worth noting that these leaked gameplay images are taken from a very early build; Which means many textures and animations haven’t changed or been implemented. So the final version will be better, that’s for sure.

Grand Theft Auto VI It doesn’t have a specific release date at the time of writing, but we do know that it will be released in 2025 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.