GTA 6 Shock: Here’s Why Release Date Has Been Delayed To 2026
According to a recent Kotaku rumor, by some insiders, it clarifies that the expected release date of the new chapter of the Grand Theft Auto series with GTA VI, could potentially be affected by the delay. Moving the planned release date to 2026, also from 2025. While GTA V continues to do well and is likely to reach 200 million copies sold soon.
Reasons for GTA 6 to be postponed until 2026
According to Kotaku, there are numerous facts that point to a possible delay, which, along with some insider news, may actually point to a new release date. In short, making the planned date for “Spring 2025” more of a possible date than a definite date.
As we already mentioned in our GTA VI Development: Rockstar calls its employees back to the office for the final stage > Rockstar called the team back, within a few days, with an email to all staff sent from April 2024 to the end of February. for the office. The purpose of this major change is to better control the workflow to focus more on the final stages of the long-awaited chapter of the GTA saga.
Regarding this situation, some employees talk to Aftermath, where the expected date of return is April 15, 2024. But in this interview, he talks about many employees’ fear of losing just the comfort and peace. Home, but push towards the final stages of GTA VI. An unfortunately well-known fact at Rockstar Games, where employees are often reprimanded if they try to discuss such a practice, despite family responsibilities and health.
GTA 6: Postponement and impact of Rockstar Games plans
These factors, along with information from employees, indicate that the GTA VI project still needs a lot of work before it can be released. Given the importance of the franchise and more than perfect first impressions, Grand Theft Auto 6 could move from fall 2025 to early 2026. Obviously, this news saddened many fans of the series, who were eagerly waiting for the new chapter. Favorite series. Additionally, news that the team will be under pressure, generally criticized but increasingly pushed by video game industry giants, doesn’t help the situation.
It remains to be said that Rockstar Games will not be sitting idly by before the fateful launch of GTA VI; In fact, we already know that Remedy Entertainment is working on a remake of Max Payne 1 and 2, which is rumored to have a budget similar to the recent Alan Wake 2. In short, we expect that Rockstar still has some tricks up its sleeve to entertain in the run-up to GTA VI’s launch.
