The latest LEGO Fortnite update is truly the catch of the day

LEGO Fortnite continues to receive regular updates and add-ons, including a new fishing feature now available to players.

The latest LEGO Fortnite update dropped today, with v28.30 bringing a whole host of new items and a new (but unique) gameplay mechanic. Gone Fishin’ is now available to download and install, further expanding the brick-built world of Epic Games with more useful items.

The first is the ability to build a fishing rod and then use it to catch fish from the waters of your LEGO Fortnite world. There are four rarities of rods that can be made, the more impressive versions the more likely you are to catch that elusive one. Bait buckets are also now possible and rigged with the right type of rod can really help attract the fish you are looking for.

Speaking of which, the game also got 15 fish, with different varieties of aquatic life available depending on the biome and water you’re exploring, as well as the weather and time of day. It is also possible for players to catch legendary versions of each fish and the ability to see them will be added in a future update.

So what can you do with the fish you do manage to get? Well, for starters, you can always throw it into a new food processor station and turn it into fish fillets or grill it and prepare a selection of delicious sushi dishes.

Additionally, the Gone Fishin’ updates also add sand and glass to LEGO Fortnite, allowing players to create many new items. These include a spyglass, perfect for keeping an eye on enemies from afar, and a compass to help you navigate safely to your destination (and back).

New villagers Outcast and Bob are now appearing in the game, as are more LEGO-style outfits, reflection and wavebreak charms, and many other changes. For more, check out the Gone Fishin’ update now and see what you can catch in LEGO Fortnite.

