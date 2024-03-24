GTA 6 release may be delayed

GTA 6 is expected for 2025, but according to Kotaku, production of the game has been delayed. The date officially chosen by studio management is still early 2025, but internally, some employees are talking about a late 2025 or even 2026 release.

GTA 6 As can be expected with Messiah, the release of the video game may be delayed. According to Kotaku, production is in progress “ fall behind », announced the media on March 22, 2024. As a result, the next opus of Rockstar’s flagship license may not be released until early 2025, as the studio initially announced. Terrible news for all the fans, who have been eagerly awaiting the release of the new game since the December 2023 release of the first trailer.

Due to the delay, GTA 6 may release in 2026

Officially, GTA 6 was expected for 2025 on the PS5 and Xbox series – the PC version was already postponed, to prioritize the release on consoles. But, the studio’s official goal is still to release the game in early 2025, though according to Kotaku, ” It is increasingly likely that a sequel will not arrive before the end of 2025. It is also possible that it will be rescheduled for 2026, as production may have fallen behind schedule. »

This is bad news for many – started by Numerama, which bet that GT6 will be released before March 31, 2025. According to Kotaku, the situation caused enough delays to worry Rockstar management. This would also be one of the reasons that forced the company to return its employees to the office.

In February 2024, Bloomberg reported that the studio had decided to ban teleworking, but the reason given at the time was security: returning to the office was paramount to avoid leaks. According to Kotaku, the decision would therefore be more than a desire to protect the game.

An extract from the GTA 6 trailer // Source: YouTube/Rockstar Games

Kotaku further notes that “ Rockstar Games has a habit of waiting until the last minute to make changes or change plans ”, and that situation scared some employees. One of them specifically said that they “feared the return of no. crunch » During the production of GTA 6 – a term used in the video game industry to refer to a period of extremely intense work, sometimes lasting several months. Crunch phases usually happen just before a game’s release.

” Even if the Games are pushed back to late 2025 or delayed to 2026, that does not mean workers, who are forced back into the office against their will, will not have to suffer. “, as Kotaku explains. ” Either way, it’s clear that GTA 6’s final year of development won’t be easy or quick. »

