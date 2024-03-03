Besides GTA 6, another game in Rockstar’s cult saga is in development, but nobody cares!

If last December Rockstar Games decided to reveal the first trailer for GTA 6, now it is clear that the entire community of Star Firm is thinking about this next opus.

However, there is another Rockstar game currently in development, GTA San Andreas VR. It was in 2021 that Mark Zuckerberg announced his port for Oculus Quest 2, and although we haven’t had any news since then, things have changed in early 2024.

GTA San Andreas VR delivers its news

When the saying goes “No news, good news“, we have to believe that the latter is telling the truth… While we didn’t have any new information on the development progress of GTA San Andreas VR, here it is. It was Meta Technical Support who posted the message, but which was later quickly deletedBut why?

Good morning! We are delighted that you have reached out to us to share your enthusiasm for the release of Grand Theft Auto. We completely understand your eagerness to experience the upcoming adventures in this game. We currently don’t have any new information about the release date, but don’t worry, the game hasn’t been canceled, so keep an eye on our blogs. For any future updates on this.

But then, what should we understand? If the message was originally reassuring, The fact that it was deleted does not bode well. Sure, they announced that the title is still in development, but will it eventually be cancelled? Unfortunately, it is difficult to answer at the moment.

RV market, risky market

We’re not going to lie, but there aren’t many people who play in VR today and that’s saying something. Indeed, according to information from Statista (by Lemon squeezer), Only 1.3% of gamers will own a VR headset in 2023And we can’t deny it, but the titles offered by these machines don’t really make you dream and it shows.

Unfortunately, it’s more than just a gadget, which may have a bright future but is struggling to find its place in the world of video games today. Maybe the future will be better but he has been trying to enter the market for many years but in vain.