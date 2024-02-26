The Last of Us Part II Remastered: The Wait of Revenge

It has been almost three and a half years since its release The Last of Us Part IIThe title is now entitled an optimized version for PlayStation 5 with improved graphics, new tables and a brand new game mode.

Joel and Ellie, the only people who have developed immunity to the Cordyceps epidemic that threatens humanity, cross half of the United States to join the Fireflies, a group of resistance fighters. The Last of Us. When Joel learns that the only cure is the death of his young protégé, he bleeds to save him and the two return to his brother Tommy’s enclave in Wyoming.

Four years have passed since it started The Last of Us Part II. Without revealing too much of the story, the past finally catches up with Joel, and an event that is as intense as it is tragic will happen at the beginning of the plot, which will shock the players and deeply disrupt the peaceful little life led by the survivors. in Jackson. Seeking revenge against those responsible, Eli then leaves the fortified village on a dangerous journey to Seattle, where an organization called the Washington Liberation Front is hiding, in order to settle the score.

Unlike the previous part where we mainly played the role of Joel, The Last of Us Part II Remastered Ellie features, with whom we spend most of the game. We also occasionally play Abby, a brand new character member of the Washington Liberation Front, which allows us to better understand the motivations of the two main characters, not separate from them. For the rest, the developers haven’t changed much from the already winning formula, and we get essentially the same mechanics in this sequel.

Even if we have a respectable arsenal (revolvers, rifles, shotguns, bows, grenades, etc.), ammunition is scarce, and stealth is the best approach to deal with the dangers that pervade our journey. As the infected are blind and move by sound, and groups of men are numerically superior, it is better to approach the enemy from behind to eliminate them without making a sound and avoid damage.’ Alert the rest of the pack. You can also throw bricks or bottles to create a diversion and sneak into an area without fighting.

Exploration is an essential part The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and exploring the postapocalyptic atmosphere and dilapidated buildings along the way is well-advised. Various raw materials are harvested there, which are used to make things necessary for survival. Alcohol and cloth are used for medical kits or Molotov cocktails. Blades and duct tape transform into surin, useful for stabbing enemies. Sugar and explosives make smoke bombs and explosives combined with blades make pipe bombs.

Accumulated buffs allow us to improve our skills, maximize our life points, and increase the effectiveness of healing kits or our proficiency with firearms. Getting your hands on training guides opens up new branches in the skill tree. Collected scraps are used to modify your weapons when you get a workbench and you can improve the rate of fire, stability of rifles or magazine capacity etc. Despite the copies of the comic, this sequel still has plenty of collectibles Savage Starlight The superheroes from the previous game have been replaced by cards.

Although the gap in publication is not as great as between the first The Last of Us And its remastered version released last year, this sequel has still clearly improved the visuals to take advantage of the power of the PS5, and the graphics are among the most beautiful on the console at the moment. The stunningly realistic snow-covered winter landscapes, the beam of flashlights illuminating dust particles suspended in the air, the textures of dirty and worn clothes, the renderings help create a believable and immersive postapocalyptic environment.

The developers didn’t just add a new coat of paint to the experience. We also find three new tables, which were removed from the original version and which are playable in this version. The biggest addition is a game mode title like Rogue without compensation, in which you have to survive as long as possible against the increasing number of waves of infection. This time, owners of the PS4 version of the The Last of Us Part II The game can be updated for about ten dollars, which was not the case for the remastered version of the previous opus.

By improving the visuals and adding new content, the developers of Naughty Dog managed to improve an experience that was already close to perfection, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered It is nothing less than a masterpiece, which should be played at least once in your life.

9.5/10

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

The developer: mischievous dog

Editor: Sony Interactive Entertainment

platforms: PlayStation 5

The game is available in French (on-screen text and spoken voices).

