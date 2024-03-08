Amazing free update for Mars, don’t miss it!

Well, well, my dear readers who are passionate about pop culture and gaming! That’s Dylan talking to you today, and let me tell you, you’ll never really hang your hat on Red Dead Redemption 2. So try to say goodbye, the game still pulls you, especially if you play in Red Dead Online.

It’s fair to say that there’s still a lot to discover when playing Red Dead Redemption 2 solo, such is its depth. Players discover surprising sex scenes they didn’t know existed – and they’ve already played the game many times. Apart from spicy encounters, there are also free mods and countless other mods to download to enhance your experiences with Arthur and company.

Extraterrestrial life never sleeps, as you’ll see in Red Dead Redemption 2. In addition to all the in-depth fan research and fan-made expansions, there are also regular free updates from Rockstar Games.

The latest Underworld boss explores the murky world of activity, with underboss Guido Martelli at the center. “Underworld underboss Guido Martelli makes his living bringing organized crime to the chaotic frontier. The infamous Angelo Brontë commissioned Martelli to recruit qualified freelancers for assignments that required extra care, discretion, and indifference to morality. Visit Martelli in St. Denis to offer your services to these unsavory characters in a blood money contract, paying 2X RDO$ and XP until April 1st. »

Money bonuses aren’t the only additional content brought by this update; There are also pose bonuses, new costumes and “mercenary kits”. Needless to say, you’ll be spending a lot of time riding if you decide to take back the Wild West for its citizens.

Whether you decide to go it alone to fight the corruption spreading through the underworld, or decide to stick with your hypocrisy, one thing’s for sure: you’re going to have a lot of fun in Red Dead Online this month. Dylan, over and over.