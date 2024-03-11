Arthur Morgan’s Honest Kill Count Confirms Horrifying Body Count in Red Dead Redemption 2

When it comes to Rockstar games, a lot of violence and a lot of killing is nothing new, unless we talk about this table tennis game. Someone died in this game, right?

However, when it comes to Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption, it’s virtually impossible not to kill an ungodly number of NPCs. But how many NPCs lost their lives and never returned to their NPC families? Thanksgiving was never the same as random GTA Vice City Roller skating lady NPC’s dinner table. May she rest in peace.

That being said, have you ever wondered how many NPCs Red Dead Redemption 2 The protagonist, Arthur Morgan is killed throughout the story campaign? No, well, I’ll tell you anyway.

Reddit user radavin believes he knows the standard number of Arthur Morgan murders per chapter and if the combined numbers are correct, Arthur Morgan is indeed a mass murderer. But we still love him, this charming so-and-so.

It should be noted that this apparent number of casualties does not include random NPCs who were just minding their own business before being brutally murdered by Arthur or killed by a strange mission. It only contains NPCs related to the main story Red Dead Redemption 2.

is spread over six main chapters Red Dead Redemption 2, Arthur Morgan is believed to have killed approximately 50, 120, 226, 174, 175, and 404 NPCs. This killed a total of 1,149 NPCs. Of course, this number may not be exact, but it may be in the same range.

I wonder how many NPCs Michael, Franklin and Trevor killed GTA V? Red Dead Redemption 2 Available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Additionally, it is also backward compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.