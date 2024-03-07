GTA 6 fans are already asking Rockstar to introduce this mechanic already present in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Ever since the release of the GTA 6 trailer, several theories and other rumors have emerged regarding the next opus from the star firm. And if we obviously have to wait for official information, this time, it’s the players who are hoping to see this Red Dead Redemption 2 feature in the game.

Players want to see this RDR2 feature in GTA 6

For those foreign to the Grand Theft Auto franchise, the elements that make up its DNA are nothing more and nothing less than cars, chases and a life of crime. Well, certainly, who says that the life of a car and a criminal inevitably means murder, or even mistakes… and if it is already possible to kill a little bit of everything that moves in GTA 5, Players are now demanding an additional feature for the next opus: the ability to place a corpse in the trunk of a car !

GTA 6 should have the ability to seat people in the back trunk of the car. This can be fun, like the feature in RDR2 that allows you to have people tied to the back of your horse, in GTA it can be used for this. Funny stuff.

Indeed, it is on the social network Reddit that the user is Free_fig_9885 Said it would be interesting, or rather funny, if The developers of GTA 6 introduced similar mechanics in the game Which we have through Red Dead Redemption 2: Possibility to tie up and put people in the trunkE. In Red Dead, as a cowboy, we can really catch people and put them on our horses, and it must be admitted that such a mechanic is welcome in GTA 6.

Lots of possibilities for greater immersion in GTA 6

If we look at our player’s post-release comments, the community seems to share the same view, or at least the same desire. According to him, Integrating this mechanic from Red Dead Redemption 2 will allow players to enjoy greater immersion and realism., along with, why not, new interactions with NPCs. Here, we can indeed imagine kidnapping with ransom, but not only that.

But whatever happens, for now we’ll have to be patient before we discover all that Rockstar Games has in store for us. But one thing is almost certain: the title must be pretty incredible.