GTA 6 60fps update disappoints fans

GTA VI Fans are concerned that the game won’t run at 60fps on consoles and will likely hit grass.

Updates on GTA VI They’ve been few and far between since the first trailer premiered, though that hasn’t stopped additional leaks and rumors coming out of the woodwork.

Based on the evidence we’ve seen so far, it seems so GTA VI It will follow the lead of previous Rockstar games releases and launch on the first day on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles.

This means that PC fans will unfortunately have to wait for a port of the game, which will happen almost a year after the game’s release if GTA V And Red Dead Redemption 2 There is something that can explode.

Now, even though the game was launched for next-gen consoles, it has been reported that the game will not run at 60fps even on the PlayStation 5 Pro, which would be a significant increase in power compared to the base model.

It’s a similar story to Bethesda’s latest RPG Star Field which launched last year for the Xbox Series X/S, but was locked to 30fps to ensure a solid resolution.

It appears that GTA VI It will also be limited to lower framerates, which will definitely kick the hornet’s nest for players who prioritize frames over game quality.

That being said, it’s definitely not the end of the world, as from what we saw in the trailer, the open world for GTA VI is quite large, and rumors suggest that it is full of activities and side content that players will discover simply by exploring.

However, this obviously needs to be taken with a pinch of salt, as Rockstar Games has yet to confirm or deny its plans for the game.