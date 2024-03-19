GTA VI, the most anticipated video game ever

Released on December 5, 2023 and amassed 150 million views in three weeks, the video game’s first trailer Grand Theft Auto VI It has become iconic for gamers across the world, who are eager to experience this most anticipated game ever. The trailer is the most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours, with nearly 93 million views excluding the music video, with only two clips from South Korean group BTS doing better.

The trailer for this GTA VI YouTube, video games, series and movies are also jointly the most liked, indicating fan satisfaction and enthusiasm. They are looking for even the slightest information related to the game and many rumors are spread which are sometimes very difficult to verify. Already in September 2022, when an 18-year-old hacker leaked 90 videos. GTA VI On forums, this has generated endless debates and sometimes far-fetched speculation.

Expansive and addictive gameplay in the Sulfur universe

Origin of GTA DMA Design Studio dates back to 1987 when it was founded by David Jones, a 22-year-old computer engineer and programmer. He and his team would create several popular games including Quick Lemmings. Along with developer Mike Dailey, they take on the challenge of programming a virtual city, a parallel open world in which police officers and gangsters clash. However, after several weeks of testing, the developers realized that law-abiding police officers were not very fun to play and decided to focus the game on gangsters.

In 1995, David Scott Jones presented Race’n Chase to brothers Sam and Dan Houser of BMG Interactive who saw the potential of a game about criminals reserved for adults and agreed to start the game but under the name Grand Theft Auto. He hires publicist Max Clifford to warn the media and politicians about the upcoming release of a violent and immoral game, which creates a lot of bad buzz and a sultry image. GTA which is widely and freely publicized by the press.

Prohibited under 18, Grand Theft Auto Released on November 28, 1997 for PC, PlayStation, Sega Saturn, Nintendo 64 and Gameboy Color. Scandal, thanks to its universe and its technical qualities, surpassed two million copies sold. Players can play as one of eight criminal characters and complete increasingly difficult and exciting missions for the Mafia in Liberty City, a fictional version of New York. They are then sent to San Andres (San Francisco) and Vice City (Miami).

Next editions of GTA will become increasingly sophisticated and violent, encouraging players to maximize destruction and carnage with new weapons and vehicles. A true revolution in the world of video games, GTA III, designed specifically to take advantage of the PlayStation 2’s capabilities, will mark the franchise’s move into 3D with greater narrative sophistication and visual design. Freedom is more important in a world of endless possibilities and life and in a game that has no end.

Franchise GTA Contributed greatly to the development of open worlds, where characters can go anywhere instead of following a set path and do anything instead of being limited to certain actions. This encourages players to let off steam by committing crimes and crimes that are not part of the base mission, fueling the debate over the relationship between virtual and real violence.

After a series of acquisitions, the game publishers joined the Take-Two Interactive group under the name Rockstar Games, a division led by the Houser brothers. They will produce all versions together GTA From the third until Dan’s departure in 2020. Sam is still the president and executive producer of Rockstar Games today. GTA VI. David Jones founded several successive gaming companies in 2000: Realtime Worlds, Envy, Reagent Games and Denki.

An extraordinary performance of GTA V



Contrary to what its name suggests, GTA V The video game is the seventh main installment in the series Grand Theft Auto, and the fifteenth edition overall. At the time of its release in 2013, GTA V With a budget of $265 million, it is the most expensive game ever made. The game, designed like a film, takes place in Los Santos, an impressive virtual copy of Los Angeles, in an environment that always mixes hip-hop, criminal networks and parody of American society.

Despite these significant development costs, GTA V It is the most profitable cultural product of all time, far ahead of any other film Avatar By James Cameron. Selling more than 190 million copies, it grossed over eight billion dollars, including one billion in the first three days. In total, the series sports 410 million units GTA is passed, all editions combined.

however, GTA V Not the best-selling video game, which comes in second Minecraft And its 300 million copies. It should also be noted that it is a global phenomenon FortniteIntroduced in 2017 and which brings together 236 million monthly active players, generated revenue of $26 billion at the end of 2022. However, this is thanks to microtransactions of buying virtual items from many franchises, and not selling them. The game itself is free.

It seems surprising that a video game reserved for a knowledgeable audience and whose universe is quite exclusive becomes both a real reference and a blockbuster. popularity of GTA V The game was amplified by an explosion of streaming, with tens of thousands of viewers amassing on dedicated Twitch and YouTube channels. In September 2023, Jeevan averaged 152,000 concurrent viewers. The constitutive states of GTA V Allows you to personalize your avatar, create your own adventures, film or simulate virtual life.

GTA V A game with exceptional longevity that has been adapted for three different generations of consoles: PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, then PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and the latest generation of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. For this latest launch in 2020, seven years after the game’s release, 20 million copies were sold. This latest update benefits from ultra-realistic graphics with revolutionary effects of shadows, reflections, transparency and textures. GTA V It is still one of the games that brings together the most monthly users, back then Fortnite And Call of Duty.

GTA VIA social phenomenon before its publication

GTA VI Back to Basics: The game takes place in Vice City in the Leonida region, a city inspired by Miami in Florida already present in the first version. Rockstar Games has also attracted attention Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Published in 2003, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories Released in 2014. Besides winning over a new generation of gamers, GTA VI tries to capitalize on the nostalgia of adults who played older versions of GTA During their adolescence.

trailer for GTA VI Numerous news items refer to aberrations of American society and memes of geek culture such as a woman with two hammers, an alligator in a swimming pool, a twerk on a car roof, a man chased naked by a police officer, the Florida Joker in front of the Avalon Hotel in Miami, and a yellow Oldsmobile. The sheer number of visualizations is partly due to people trying to identify them all Easter eggs Hidden in the video.

GTA VI The focus appears to be on the female character, Lucia, who will be paired with Jason in a modern version of “Bonnie and Clyde.” This will be a first for this GTA Having a playable female character, and even a possible romance between the two protagonists depending on the player’s choice. The social relationship established with these characters will continue on social media, these characters have also evolved into virtual influencers.

You have to wait at least one year and the year 2025 to play GTA VIThat is 12 years after launch GTA V. Publisher Rockstar Games has reportedly developed a new version of its game engine, Rockstar Advanced Game Engine 9 (RAGE 9), which will achieve never-before-seen levels of realism:

the quality of sharpness and precision of the near and far landscapes that make the game so immersive;

A precise chronology with alternating days and nights, sunrises and sunsets;

Attractive lighting effects, especially at night with artificial lighting;

Actual meteorology with rain, wind, clouds and lightning as well as their respective effects on the environment;

real-time simulated water, steam, mud and sand physics;

Very high density of animals: dogs, cats, deer, flamingos, dolphins, crocodiles, sea turtles, etc.;

Ultra-precise and precise deformation of vehicles during accidents;

A proliferation of photo-realistic non-player characters animated by artificial intelligence that interact with each other;

The characters’ bodies and clothes are more polished, especially the skin, hair, eyes, accessories and jewelry.

GTA VI Development can cost up to two billion dollars, eight times more than that GTA V And more than twenty times GTA IV. So Rockstar devotes enormous resources to creating games GTA VI Which will become the next most expensive game Red Dead Redemption II Which required an investment of 500 million dollars and which was developed by… Rockstar Games. GTA VI Can well bring in a billion dollars in 24 hours and even be profitable in the first week.