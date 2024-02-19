Where is my refund? Do this if your payments are not what you expected

In the United States, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will receive and process tax returns for fiscal year 2023 until April 15. This period will also be convenient for remittance of related refunds.



The average payment as of February 2 is $1,395.00 USD, according to the most recent data from the tax agency.

However, it must be clarified that the amount to be received will depend on the tax situation of each taxpayer.

However, in some cases, you may get less money than expected. This can happen if the taxpayer owes money to a federal or state agency.

The federal government can then use part or all of the tax refund to pay off the debt. This process is known as tax refund offset.

However, if this happens, in any case, the taxpayer will receive the notice through postal mail, so he must follow the instructions.

Another situation that can occur entirely is that the IRS changes the refund amount after the return has been modified.

In this sense, the tax agency sends a notice explaining the changes, and the taxpayer will also follow its instructions. In addition, you may receive a check for the difference if it is determined that you should receive more.

For those who file their return electronically and choose direct deposit as the payment method, the IRS allows up to 21 days to send the refund.

But, those who did not file electronically or chose a paper check as their method, receive it between 6 and 12 weeks after submitting the return.

How can you track your tax refund?

Refund status can be checked using the My Refund Tool.

With this tool you can track payments up to 24 hours after an electronically filed tax return is processed.

Another method of checking payment status is through the IRS2Go mobile app. The IRS tracks payments within 24 hours of receiving an electronic return, and up to four weeks if the return is paper.



