Great start for the Blues, first for Antoine Dupont
Thanks for following us for this first match of France 7 in Vancouver. The Blues won without too much trouble (24-12), and Antoine Dupont played his first minute, two to be exact. His integration into the team seems successful, the main thing is there.
Relive Antoine Dupont’s entry for the first time with 7 of France
The Blues will continue against Samoa
After their meeting with Australia, Samoa will meet France 7 later in Vancouver, at 4:40 am French time. The Blues’ third and final group stage match, against Australia, will also be played on Saturday 24 February at 10:49pm French time.
France won thanks to an excellent second period (24-12).
France’s 7 ideally starts its tournament against the United States, ranked 8th in the world, despite a slow start to the match and dominance by the Americans.
Coming into the game midway through the second period, Antoine Dupont was unable to shine and made a small mistake with a forward move on one of his first possessions. However, this match did not have any major impact. The France XV captain returned to action at seven o’clock after a ten-year absence.
Americans score short (24-12, 1st)
Channel reduced the gap but the Blues maintained their lead.
yesterday
The Blues at 6 (24-7, 1st)
Andy Timo receives a yellow card. The French will finish on 6, even if the win is in their pocket.
over DuPont (24-7, 1st)
On one of his first balls, DuPont takes a slight lead. That would be the English scrum.
Capilla misses the conversion (24-7, 2nd).
Another failed change, another in a row.
4th French try (24-7, 3rd)
Great second half from the French, which unfolds.
DuPont comes into play! (19-7, 3rd)
This is the first time since 2013 that Antoine Dupont will play a rugby sevens match. It comes into play.
Missed conversion (19-7, 4th)
Varian Pasquet misses his changeup, the score doesn’t go ahead.
Third try for the French team (19-7, 5th)
The blues are rising!
French recover scrum (14-7, 6th)
France 7 win the ball back at midfield.
DuPont still on bench, start of second period (14-7, 7th)
The French are on the attack.
French transformation, it’s half-time (14-7)
Jordan Saffo, who scored 14 blue points in the first period, converted on his second try! It’s a break in Vancouver.
Sefo’s interception, Blues take lead (12-7, 0m)
Jordan Safo intercepts the ball 10 meters from the goal line. It goes straight to the American goal line and allows the Blues to take the lead.
French forward (7-7, 0m)
American introduction after Siren.
French Transformation (7-7, 1st)
Equal for the Blues, 30 seconds from the break.
The blues are back! (5-7, 2nd)
Jordan Saffo runs a great race and calmly settles between the American poles.
Americans get the ball back (0-7, 3rd).
France’s 7 is missing a touch, scratched by the Americans leading the dance. It will be a new American invasion.
American Transformation (0-7, 4th)
Facing the Poles, the Americans are not wrong.
Americans score first (0-5, 5th)
Facing a French defense that resisted, the Americans opened the scoring with LeCamp’s run down the left.
He’s off to Vancouver (0-0, 7th).
The first ball is French. The first period lasts 7 minutes. The countdown may be interrupted.
Antoine Dupont starts on the bench
The captain of France’s XV will not start with France’s 7 but should come into the game quickly.
To know more about this French team
A real “gold digger”
Despite winning four medals in 2023, the French rugby sevens team has not won a single title. He will count on the contributions of Antoine Dupont and especially his excellent defensive play to try to win a first title with the Olympic Games in mind.
Antoine DuPont’s successful integration with France’s 7
is” His first steps with us went very well. His arrival had been prepared for several months. He was well aware of the ecosystem he was entering. Permanent players are used to welcoming players who come and go between their club and the French team. 7, even in the short term. The permanent staff are there for the contagion effect, they pass on our knowledge and our game system. They offer a lot to newcomers.” French team coach Jerome Derret commented.
First rehearsal before the Olympic Games
The tournament in Vancouver will serve as an opening for the Blues and Antoine Dupont, who will continue to train with the France group about once a month and compete in the second leg of the world circuit before Los Angeles (March 2 to 3). The Olympic Games, the highlight of this rugby sevens season.
