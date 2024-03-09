Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato – PSG: Mbappé negotiates special clause with Real Madrid

While Kylian Mbappé has already announced Nasser El-Khelafi’s departure from PSG at the end of the season, nothing has yet been decided on the French international’s destination. While Mbappé has received 3 offers, it is Real Madrid who are in pole position. It will still be negotiated between the PSG player and the Merengue, especially regarding the clause regarding the Ballon d’Or.

After 7 seasons in the jersey of PSG, Kylian Mbappé Will soon move on to the second chapter of his career. Coming to the end of his contract, the Parisian number 7 has opted to leave at the end of the season. where to go As le10sport.com reveals to you, Mbappé There are 3 offers: Liverpool, Manchester United And Real Madrid. However, all lights eventually seem green for a start Kylian Mbappé Towards Casa Blanca. After suffering many failures, Florence Perez Finally the 25-year-old will reach the target regarding the arrival of the star.

“There is also a special section about the Ballon d’Or”

This time, it might finally be worth it. real Madrid with Kylian Mbappé. It is yet to reach 100% agreement between the two parties and for the moment, that may not be the case yet. In fact, although discussions may have progressed, there will still be details to be ironed out in between Mbappé and merengue. This will especially apply to the special Ballon d’Or clause. In a video Youtube , Fabrizio Romano explained: ” We know that discussions between Mbappé and Real Madrid are very advanced. Regarding his contract, we have already mentioned the salary close to Vinicius and Bellingham, we have already mentioned the signing bonus, which will be more than €100M, but there is also a special clause regarding the Ballon d’Gold. “

“He has a chance to get one more bonus”