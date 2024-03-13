Cuban-American woman arrested in Tampa with more than $100,000 on money laundering charges

US in Tampa The attorney’s office convicted him on two counts Money laundering Cuban-American Mirza Ocana, He was arrested on February 5 at the airport in the Florida city Return from Cuba with over $100,000 in cash undeclared to US authorities.

The indictment, a five-page document obtained by Independent Media Strong coffeePresented by a grand jury in the Central District of Florida, it considered information contained in a criminal complaint issued by a special agent of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) upon Ocana’s arrest and interrogation.

The charges filed on February 15 include Smuggling of cash and conspiracy with a stranger to unlawfully transport, transfer, or introduce money into the United States.

A hearing is scheduled for this Tuesday, March 12, in a Tampa court that will determine whether the defendant will plead guilty or his case will proceed to trial.

The Tampa District Attorney’s Office declined a request for comment Strong coffee on whether a federal investigation is a target Possible links between Ocana and officials or private businessmen in Cuba.

Prosecutor’s Office spokesman William C. “The only public information available to us is contained in the documents that have been released (the criminal complaint and indictment),” Daniels said.

Okana, currently under house arrest with an electronic device, was assigned a court-appointed attorney to defend him. At the request of the prosecutor’s office, he was ordered to surrender his passport due to a possible risk of fleeing the country.

However, the documents released by the Tampa prosecutor’s office do not name any person or entity associated with Okana, 38,’s financial operations. The accused admitted that she received payments of $1,000 to $2,500 per trip for bringing large amounts of money into United States territory..

United States entry and exit records show that Since last May 29, the woman has made 45 trips to Cuba.

“It is a regular process that there is cooperation between authorities on both sides in cases of human trafficking, immigration fraud and money laundering,” a source with the Department of Justice, who asked not to be identified, told the media.

According to the source, it is “It is very likely” that Cuban and United States officials are cooperating in Oca’s case. He did not deny that the investigation covers the company Ocana & Paradise LLC, which was registered by the defendant in the State of Florida on September 13, 2023.

“What does not seem credible is that the accused directly approached a high official like a minister to transfer the money,” the source remarked.

“It is more understandable that he had contact with one or more middlemen for this operation, and that will be the focus of the investigation,” he added.

If convicted at trial on charges of money laundering, Okana faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.