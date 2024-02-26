Google now helps you write your SMS with Gemini

Google just formalized Gemini’s integration with Google Messages, in which you’ll soon be able to communicate with the AI ​​assistant without leaving the app.

Google took advantage of MWC 2024 in Barcelona to announce several new features for Android. And the most anticipated one is undoubtedly the integration of Google Gemini (formerly Bard) in Google Messages, to enrich your conversations with Google’s AI.

Google’s AI assistant in your conversations

After the name change, Google Gemini was officially launched by Google in early February. If Google’s intelligent assistant will be available in three versions in a paid subscription, it will be gradually integrated into the Pixel smartphone and its various applications.

And this is now done for Google Messages, with Gemini helping you “ Write messages, brainstorm ideas, plan events or just have fun conversations “

So it will be possible to interact directly with the assistant in the app, without using a dedicated app. Be careful though, these exchanges will not be encrypted, unlike your private conversations.

In addition to offering authoring assistance, Google Gemini will feed on the images you provide, but won’t yet be able to generate new ones for you. We imagine the recent controversies over the diversity of his instrument played a role.

Gemini integration with Google Messages is available in beta for 165 English-speaking countries, but not yet in Europe. You need to have at least a Google Pixel 6, Pixel Fold or a Samsung Galaxy S22, Z Flip or Z Fold to take advantage of it.