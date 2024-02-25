The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is measured directly against the iPhone 15 Pro Max, we took it hands on

During the Mobile World Congress 2024, we got a chance to take a closer look at the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. You may be surprised, Xiaomi is a direct competitor of two big names in the sector.

Before us, the most high-end segment smartphone, excellence equal to the premium category. Only the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max compete with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Its selling price, set at 1500 euros, reflects its status. That’s bold, you have to admit.

In this category, Xiaomi is playing big, with everything to gain and nothing to lose. Aiming to position themselves at the core of their technical expertise, they have chosen to focus on photography and video. Although this strategy is not new, Huawei has already taken this route, it remains formidable. Reaching the top means making no compromises, especially when it comes to marketing camera phones.

In my opinion, it is photography and video that separates ultra-high-end smartphones from high-end models. In the smartphone world, these features represent the toughest and most demanding challenge.

The size of the rear module equipped with four lenses is immediately surprising: its impressive size, its width and its thickness (15.9 mm) do not go unnoticed. Xiaomi is betting here, they want to deliberately emphasize this feature. The considerable thickness is particularly explained by the need to include a 1-inch sensor, which is significant, as well as a periscope camera with 5x zoom.

During normal handling, the index finger naturally rests below the camera module, reducing the importance of this module.

However, the inconvenience arises when using the phone in landscape mode, be it for gaming or watching videos. The bulky camera module makes it difficult to handle. No matter which hand you hold it with, its size makes the experience uncomfortable. The most natural way to handle it seems to be to hug the module with the phone. This is not the most practical. Additionally, you have to be careful about dust and fingerprints.

A real photophone

Four cameras adorn the back, the main one of which is equipped with a 50-megapixel, 1-inch LYT-900 sensor, which benefits from 4-in-1 Pixel Fusion technology. One feature to remember is its variable aperture, which ranges from f/1.63 to f/4.0, providing a wide range of diaphragmatic apertures. This flexibility is not limited to extreme values, but extends over the entire aperture range. In Pro mode, it is possible to fine-tune the exposure with a precision of 0.01.

According to Xiaomi, thanks to the 1-inch LYT-900 sensor and dual native ISO Fusion Max technology, the device achieves a dynamic range of 14EV, which promises faithful reproduction of complex scenes in both highlights and shadows. All optics are by Leica, who also worked on software optimization as well as dedicated software modes.

In addition to the main sensor, the device integrates a Sony IMX858 sensor dedicated to the 75 mm (3.2x) telephoto lens, which has 50 megapixels with an aperture of f/1.8, optical image stabilization (OIS) and also a macro function up. up to 10 centimeters. Moreover, the same Sony IMX858 sensor is used for all three cameras.

The configuration also features a 120mm (5x) periscope camera with f/2.5 aperture, capable of taking macro shots at 30cm. The ultra-wide-angle, for its part, offers a 12 mm perspective with an aperture of f/1.8 and allows a macro closeness of 5 cm. All these cameras benefit from Leica’s expertise. what’s the matter

In fact, the camera offers two Leica photography modes: Leica Authentic Look and Leica Vibrant Look, as well as exclusive Leica filters: Sepia, Blue, Vivid, Natural, BW Natural and BW High Contrast. These styles and filters are meant to enhance creative possibilities.

With these four cameras, the variety of focal lengths available is impressive, going from 12mm for the ultra wide angle to 23mm for the wide angle, 75mm for the telephoto lens, 120mm for the periscope, with additional focal lengths. Accessible via 46mm and 240mm digital zoom.

Xiaomi completely in the video

Xiaomi has launched a major challenge by attacking the video space on smartphones, an area where Apple has always excelled. With the launch of Cinema Mode in its Xiaomi 14 series, the brand shows that it is not coming to play supporting roles.

That’s little surprise: positioning itself as the must-have smartphone for video professionals. And at least we can say that Xiaomi is pulling out all the stops to prove its point.

This cinema mode is serious: a cinematic aspect ratio of 2.39:1, 180° rule for cinema-like motion blur, not to mention AI features that make sure everyone stays in view or zooms in without a hitch. This might remind you of the cinematic mode on the iPhone.

In addition, that’s not all: with MasterCinema, the quality of the video increases: we are talking about high dynamic range video in 10-bit Rec.2020, which means more details everywhere, especially on the HDR screen.

Director Mode is for those who want to take mobile production to a pro level. Pro camera interface, advanced controls, log recording to work perfectly in post-production. And the cool thing is that it works perfectly with other Xiaomi products, like the Pad 6S Pro 12.4 tablet, which transforms into an external screen.

For those who are really into it, there is a separate Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photography Kit. Handle for the shooter, special case, buttons and lever, extra 1500 mAh battery on board and adapter for 67 mm filter.

It must be recognized that these features and other functions are aimed at a very specific niche, which is often already loyal to the iPhone rather than the general public. In my opinion, it seems that Xiaomi is throwing a challenge: they are not ready to give Apple a monopoly on professional video on smartphones.

It’s an opportunistic move, no doubt. However, for my part, I would prefer Xiaomi to favor more accessible features, which are more immediately useful in everyday life…

That said, their ambition is welcome, provided other aspects are not neglected. This strategy reminds me of Sony with its latest models. However, the Japanese manufacturer made a mistake by emphasizing professional video at the expense of other basic features. It doesn’t seem so for Xiaomi, professional video is a bonus, take it or leave it.

Samsung or Apple have nothing to envy

We could have talked about its screen, its performance or even its crazy looks, but we’re going to keep that a little secret for the full test that comes in a few weeks. Few minutes in hand do not allow you to explore everything you like.

Xiaomi has really pulled out all the stops with this Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Frankly, it packs a punch and has nothing to envy Samsung or Apple.

We have already highlighted it, but yes, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will not be cheap. For the 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage version, You have to pay 1499 euros. And if you want to take the photo and video experience even further, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra Photography Kit will be yours for 199 euros. However, Xiaomi is offering a kit to buyers of the 14 Ultra, which helps bring down the final bill a bit. A product release is planned For March 19.

