Google Maps is way ahead of Waze and Apple Maps… to avoid speed cameras

A study in the United States states that 70% of navigation app users choose Google Maps to avoid speed cameras. An app closely followed by Waze (owned by Google) and Apple Maps.

It’s Google’s tidal wave on navigation apps: On the American market, Google Maps is used by 70% of navigation app users to avoid speed cameras. Podium Ways as well as Apple Plans are moderately completed.

Americans avoid speed cameras thanks mainly to Google Maps

It all starts with a study conducted by MarketWatch among American users in which navigation applications allow them to avoid fines, and more precisely speed cameras. What we learn is that 70% of users surveyed use Google Maps. 27% use Waze and 25% use Apple Plan. Of the 1,000 respondents, 34% of them said they had been alerted at least once by an app about the presence of a speed camera on their route.

Quite surprisingly, in the Atlantic, the iPhone is more popular than Android smartphones in France. We can expect more use of Apple Maps. What may explain this, at least in part, is that more and more American users are switching from Android to iOS after getting an iPhone. But already accustomed to Google Maps, they reinstall the application on Apple smartphones.

Google reigns supreme among navigation apps with Maps and Waze

Furthermore, it should be remembered that Waze is an application that was bought by… Google, more than ten years ago. So, the three most used applications for anticipating speed cameras are marketed by two companies and Google clearly has a monopoly on these. The survey also shows that American users generally favor Google Maps more or less: the use of speed cameras shows some success.

Remember that in France, giving the exact position of a speed camera is illegal: Google Maps, Waze and Apple Maps are subject to the law. Waze found a solution a long time ago: suggest possible control zones, including mobile radar. Google Maps, contrary to rumours, does not have a secret feature to display speed camera locations. However, we can only recommend that you display the speed limit on the app and look at the road signs to respect the limits imposed on our roads, for everyone’s safety (in addition to being beneficial to the points on your routes). for licenses and your wallet).