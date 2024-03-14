Google Calendar adds a small feature that makes all the difference

Google has just revamped its Calendar app that will make life easier for its regular users.

If you use Google Calendar frequently, you’ll be happy to know that the app is being updated to offer shortcuts to create events more quickly.

Google simplifies its Calendar app

When you click the “+” button on the mobile version of Google Calendar, the app asks you to report an event, task, or absence. Then you can enter additional information related to time, date etc.

Today, Google Calendar version 2024.07.0-608174112 adds three selectors that correspond to these three events under the heading. So you can easily switch from one to the other, on the fly. This is currently duplicated, so much so that we can imagine Google just leaving the “+” button, without going through another selection step.

We already made the wrong choice when creating the event and had to go back to choose another one. The developers of Agenda app thus provide an easy and quick solution. The update is done on the server side, so you don’t need to do it through the Play Store, but just close the app and reopen it. A pop-up window will appear once to introduce you to this new feature.

In less than a year, the app has received its share of improvements. We remember, for example, the possibility to hide completed tasks or create an event on your calendar without leaving your Gmail box. Small details that make all the difference when using Google Tools on a daily basis.

