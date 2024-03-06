Overwhelmed with pain, the 73-year-old patient called the police from his hospital bed

His hospital stay turned out to be a nightmare. A patient at Salford Hospital, not far from Manchester (England), was forced to call the police to ask for painkillers. A 73-year-old man with Parkinson’s disease was completely neglected by hospital staff. Rajinda Sandesh.

Clicking on“I accept”You accept the deposit of cookies by external services and thus have access to the content of our partners. More information on the Cookie Management Policy page I accept

“You are not a priority”

The septuagenarian was taken care of just days after spinal surgery. Only the latter did not go as planned and was martyred. His repeated calls for help, however, changed nothing: “We have no power to prescribe. Doctors are busy with more than 100 patients. You are not a priority,” caregivers may have responded.

Calling the police allowed him to still get his painkillers. But a few days later, a new shocking episode occurred on the hospital grounds: he had to wait several hours to be changed after spilling a bottle of urine on his bed.

serious damage

Finally transferred to a new department, the patient became frustrated. “He was the most neglected patient I have ever seen in an intensive care unit in my 38-year medical career,” said the doctor who examined him.

The affair created a stir in the United Kingdom. The Northern Care Alliance, an arm of the NHS (National Health Service), the public health system, launched an investigation and a Department of Health spokeswoman apologised. It was publicly acknowledged that the patient was seriously harmed.