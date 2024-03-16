What is this small change in event structure?

The Android version of Google Calendar is gradually seeing a small change. Enough to create events or functions in a slightly more practical way. A change that hints at others that may come in the coming months.

It’s in the small details that you see the quality of the user interface: with Google Calendar, this has never been truer. Google’s Calendar app is reportedly getting a minor makeover in its Android version 9to5Google.

Choosing which type of event to add to Google Calendar is easier

Until now, when you wanted to add an event to Google Calendar, you had to click “”.+” (a floating action button), then choose from “event“,”the stain“or”outside the office» (for Google Workspace account only). But once the menu is selected, it is impossible to change the event type if you make a mistake.

Source: 9to5Google Source: 9to5Google

This is what Google Calendar version 2024.07.0-608174112 regulates. It actually shows the event type selector, out of event, work or office. Tapping on it will change the completion options automatically. Surprisingly, the button shows three options, “+» Still present in Google Calendar. It can be assumed that the app will soon remove it to simplify the user interface.

For now, the new feature is only available on the Android version of the app. It has not yet arrived on the iOS version, which has received new lock screen widgets.